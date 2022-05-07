REPUBLICANS 

Occupation: Supply Chain - Assistant Vice President Plastic Express

Party: Republican

Age: 51

Residence: West Cobb

Hometown: Moved a lot as a kid, but “grew up” and completed high school in Gallatin, TN

Family (spouse, children): My wife Deana and I have been married for 28 years and we have three children: Zack (23) UGA Grad; Alex (21) Working in Athens; and Julia (18) Senior in High School and will attend University of Florida in the fall.

Education/military service: I have an MBA in Global Management and a Bachelors in Finance. I received my undergraduate degree from MTSU in Murfreesboro, TN

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: www.ericcunninghamforcongress.com

Occupation: Engineering/Maintenance of Way, BNSF Railway

Party: Republican

Age: 49

Residence: Rydal

Hometown: Rydal/Sonoraville

Family (spouse children): Spouse-Danielle Haygood

Education/military service: Adairsville High School

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: www.jameshaygood.com

Occupation: Physician

Party: Republican

Age: 69

Residence: Rome GA

Hometown: Nashville, TN

Family (spouse, children): Two children, ages 36 & 22

Education/military service: BA Vanderbilt 1974, MD Duke 1978, Masters in Public Health (UNC 1979); USAF (2007-2011)

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: LutinforCongress.org

Occupation: Small Business Owner / Healthcare Executive

Party: Republican

Age: 36

Residence: West Cobb

Hometown: Biloxi, MS

Family (spouse, children): Married w/ 1 son

Education/military service: Doctorate in Healthcare Leadership from UAB

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: https://strahanforcongress.com

Occupation: Academic Professional; Board of Directors, Marine Corps Reserve Association

Party: Republican

Age: 36

Residence: Dallas, GA

Hometown: Powder Springs, GA

Family (spouse, children): A wife, Mandi, and two young daughters

Education/military service: United States Marine Corps, Bachelor's Degree - Post University, Master's degree - Harvard University

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: www.14thDistrictDad.org

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the incumbent, did not respond. 

DEMOCRATS

Occupation: Political Strategist

Party: Democrat

Age: 57

Residence: Rome, GA

Hometown: Roswell, GA

Family (spouse, children): No spouse, no children

Education/military service: Graduated from Berry College, Rome, GA

Have you served in elected office before: 2 terms (8 years) as Rome City Commissioner

Campaign website: wendyforus.com

Occupation: Former Department of Defense Official

Party: Democrat

Age: 46

Residence: Bremen

Hometown: Troy, Alabama

Family (spouse, children): Wife and 3 children

Education/military service: 30 years with the U.S. Army as a soldier, defense contractor, and government official

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: marcusforgeorgia.com

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Party: Democrat

Age: 37

Residence: Ringgold, GA

Hometown: Ringgold, GA

Family (spouse, children): Holly has been married for 17 years and has two teenage children.

Education/military service: Holly comes from a family of Veterans. Her father was in the army and she grew up an army brat before coming back home to Northwest Georgia.

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: holly4congress.com

