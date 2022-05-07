REPUBLICANS
Eric Cunningham
Occupation: Supply Chain - Assistant Vice President Plastic Express
Party: Republican
Age: 51
Residence: West Cobb
Hometown: Moved a lot as a kid, but “grew up” and completed high school in Gallatin, TN
Family (spouse, children): My wife Deana and I have been married for 28 years and we have three children: Zack (23) UGA Grad; Alex (21) Working in Athens; and Julia (18) Senior in High School and will attend University of Florida in the fall.
Education/military service: I have an MBA in Global Management and a Bachelors in Finance. I received my undergraduate degree from MTSU in Murfreesboro, TN
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.ericcunninghamforcongress.com
James Haygood
Occupation: Engineering/Maintenance of Way, BNSF Railway
Party: Republican
Age: 49
Residence: Rydal
Hometown: Rydal/Sonoraville
Family (spouse children): Spouse-Danielle Haygood
Education/military service: Adairsville High School
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.jameshaygood.com
Charles D. Lutin
Occupation: Physician
Party: Republican
Age: 69
Residence: Rome GA
Hometown: Nashville, TN
Family (spouse, children): Two children, ages 36 & 22
Education/military service: BA Vanderbilt 1974, MD Duke 1978, Masters in Public Health (UNC 1979); USAF (2007-2011)
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: LutinforCongress.org
Jennifer Strahan
Occupation: Small Business Owner / Healthcare Executive
Party: Republican
Age: 36
Residence: West Cobb
Hometown: Biloxi, MS
Family (spouse, children): Married w/ 1 son
Education/military service: Doctorate in Healthcare Leadership from UAB
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: https://strahanforcongress.com
Seth Synstelien
Occupation: Academic Professional; Board of Directors, Marine Corps Reserve Association
Party: Republican
Age: 36
Residence: Dallas, GA
Hometown: Powder Springs, GA
Family (spouse, children): A wife, Mandi, and two young daughters
Education/military service: United States Marine Corps, Bachelor's Degree - Post University, Master's degree - Harvard University
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: www.14thDistrictDad.org
Marjorie Taylor Greene, the incumbent, did not respond.
DEMOCRATS
Wendy Davis
Occupation: Political Strategist
Party: Democrat
Age: 57
Residence: Rome, GA
Hometown: Roswell, GA
Family (spouse, children): No spouse, no children
Education/military service: Graduated from Berry College, Rome, GA
Have you served in elected office before: 2 terms (8 years) as Rome City Commissioner
Campaign website: wendyforus.com
Marcus Flowers
Occupation: Former Department of Defense Official
Party: Democrat
Age: 46
Residence: Bremen
Hometown: Troy, Alabama
Family (spouse, children): Wife and 3 children
Education/military service: 30 years with the U.S. Army as a soldier, defense contractor, and government official
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: marcusforgeorgia.com
Holly McCormack
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Party: Democrat
Age: 37
Residence: Ringgold, GA
Hometown: Ringgold, GA
Family (spouse, children): Holly has been married for 17 years and has two teenage children.
Education/military service: Holly comes from a family of Veterans. Her father was in the army and she grew up an army brat before coming back home to Northwest Georgia.
Have you served in elected office before: No
Campaign website: holly4congress.com
