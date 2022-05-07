REPUBLICANS

Caesar Gonzales

Occupation: Mechanical engineer/Fabricator/Technician

Party: Republican

Age: 58

Residence: Winston, Georgia

Hometown: Long Beach, New York

Family (spouse, children): Divorced, 4 children, all grown.

Education/military service: BSME, Kennesaw State University

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign website: http://caesargonzalesforcongress.us

Dominika Hawkins and Calina Plotky did not respond.

DEMOCRATS  

Shastity Driscoll

Occupation: Veteran Educator

Party: Democratic

Age: 37

Residence: Current home-buying process to purchase in district

Hometown: Raised in District 13

Family (spouse, children): Grade school son

Education/military service: Doctorate (Former Marine Spouse to a now retired Marine)

Have you served in elected office before: This is my first sought elected office

Campaign website: https://driscollforga13.com/

Mark Baker, Vincent Fort and David Scott, the incumbent, did not respond. 

