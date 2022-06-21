Dr. Rich McCormick has defeated Jake Evans to win the Republican runoff election for the 6th Congressional District.
The race was called by the Associated Press at 8:25 p.m., less than 90 minutes after polls closed.
According to unofficial results, McCormick led with 10,667 votes (71.4%) to Evans’ 4,267 votes (28.57%) as of 8:35 p.m.
The district, currently represented by Democrat Lucy McBath, was redrawn in the 2020 redistricting cycle to make it solidly Republican. Along with a chunk of northeast Cobb County, it includes parts of Fulton, Cherokee and Gwinnett counties; and all of Forsyth and Dawson counties.
McCormick will face Democrat Bob Christian in the November general election.
McCormick is an emergency room doctor who was the Republican nominee in the 7th District two years ago. McBath did not seek reelection in the 6th, and is now the Democratic nominee in the 7th, which has been redrawn to favor Democrats.
Evans, an east Cobb attorney, is the former chairman of the Georgia Ethics Commission. He had been endorsed by former president Donald Trump.
Vernon Jones, a Trump-endorsed candidate in the 10th District, also lost his GOP primary Tuesday night. Trump-backed candidates in the primaries for governor, secretary of state and attorney general all lost in the first round of voting on May 24.
In May, McCormick had finished first with 43% of the vote, followed by Evans, who got 23% of the vote.
