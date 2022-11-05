MARIETTA — The breakfast conversation at the Cobb County Republican headquarters Saturday included COVID-19, the border and impeachment.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Milledgville, headlined the event alongside the Republican U.S. House candidate from Georgia's Sixth District, Dr. Rich McCormick.
Greene represents Georgia's 14th district which includes Cobb's Powder Springs.
If he wins Tuesday's election, McCormick will represent parts of Fulton and Cobb counties, including Alpharetta, east Cobb, and parts of Marietta.
McCormick did not spend time trying to turn out the vote during his speech, saying that he knew everyone in attendance would vote. Instead he focused on the Republican platform and how the GOP should change their messaging.
McCormick said the he understands Republicans' frustrations with their own party, but he implored the GOP to be more loving and create converts by welcoming people into the party.
During his speech McCormick referred to the Republican party as a family and a church. He said Democrats want to put government on par with God.
"One of the things we're missing right now is we don't grow the church in the right ways," McCormick said. "Have you ever started off a Bible study with 'you're an idiot?'"
McCormick said the GOP has a problem with being perceived as racist, and that energy spent on infighting should be focused instead on dispelling that perception.
Greene said control of House committees would be particularly important, and that a Republican-controlled Congress would investigate the Biden family, the Department of Justice, the FBI, COVID-19 and deaths and injuries resulting from vaccines.
When she called for impeaching President Joe Biden, the crowd erupted into cheers. Greene also called for the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
After speaking to the crowd, Greene called in to the live broadcast of "War Room," the podcast of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. The crowd held signs in the background that read "Save America, Stop Communism."
On the podcast Greene addressed her recent comments that a Republican-controlled House wouldn't send financial aid to Ukraine, saying that Ukraine should not receive any money until the southern border of the United States is secured.
She also criticized Biden for sending aid to a country that is not part of NATO.
Jeannine Hodges of Kennesaw caught the end of the event when she came to pick up her poll-watching packet. She listened to Greene speak on "The War Room" on her way there.
"I'm proud to have her represent Georgia," Hodges said about Greene. "She's willing to speak out and represent the people."
Hodges said the economy and social issues were important to her, especially education. She decided to home school her kids this year, in part due to certain books in school libraries and an incident in which she said one of her sons was called racist for being white.
Greene and McCormick are both deemed "very likely" to win their races on Nov. 8 by election forecaster FiveThirtyEight, which gives them each a less than 1% chance of losing.
