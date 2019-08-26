Police say a Marietta woman starved her dog, feeding the eight-year-old pitbull mastiff cross nothing but roach-contaminated food, and failed to get medical treatment for the animal’s broken leg after it was hit by a car.
Ebony Monique Gaston, 37, is behind bars at the Cobb County jail facing an animal cruelty charge, jail records show, after she was arrested by Cobb police at her Hammondton Road house on August 19.
An arrest warrant states Gaston’s dog was struck by a car over a year ago, on July 4, 2018, but she refused to provide medical treatment for the pet, which officers found in a starved state when they were called to her home around 3 a.m. last Monday.
“The dog was being fed food which was contaminated with roaches,” the warrant states. “Further, the dog was put in a state of starvation with multiple bones and all ribs showing by said accused who refused to buy the animal food which it would eat or was not contaminated with roaches.”
Gaston was also charged in relation to an argument with another woman living at the address last Monday.
Police say Gaston cut the power cord of an inflatable mattress belonging to the other woman, after they argued about the air mattress being turned on constantly.
An arrest warrant further states Gaston bit the other woman on the neck during the argument.
“While said accused was cutting the air mattress with the small kitchen knife, said victim tried pushing said accused away to stop her from damaging her property,” the warrant states. “Said accused then punched said victim and they began to fight. During the physical altercation, said accused admitted to biting said victim in the neck, leaving a bite mark on the right side of her neck by her right ear.”
Gaston remains in custody subject to two bond orders — a $2,000 bond on the single misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty, and a $4,000 bond on two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and battery, jail records show.
Gaston’s jail record further states she has a scar on her left leg as the result of a dog bite.
