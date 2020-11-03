MARIETTA — Minimal wait times and swift voting processes awaited the final Cobb residents to cast their ballots on Election Day.
Michelle Eddington, a business owner from Marietta, said she expected a long line at her polling place Tuesday, and she was pleasantly surprised by the short wait when she arrived at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church to vote that evening.
“I thought it was going to be crazy,” Eddington said after taking 10 minutes to cast her ballot. “It’s a good thing. I thought I was going to have to wait outside.”
Some of the first voters during the early voting period reported wait times of up to five hours at Marietta's main office, and lines ranged from 15 minutes to multiple hours over Cobb's three weeks of advance voting at 11 polling places.
That was not the case at the church Tuesday night, where voters could walk right up to poll workers and check in.
Marietta resident Jeanna Hunter arrived at the church around 5 p.m., and she said the voting process was smoother on Tuesday than it was during the June primary election. She voted on Election Day to ensure that her ballot would be submitted and counted.
“I was, and still am, skeptical about my vote being counted and documented properly,” Hunter said. “I was very much aware of the options with absentee ballots, very much aware of the options with early voting, but I wanted to make sure that I did it the day of.”
Approximately 174,379 Cobb residents voted in person during the early voting period, and another 135,633 turned in absentee ballots as of Friday.
