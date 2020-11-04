As of midnight Tuesday, a majority of Cobb County voters were in favor of passing a new 1% special sales tax, estimated to bring in $750 million over its six-year life span.
With 144 of 145 precincts reporting, 181,651 voters, or 66.88%, said yes to the tax, according to unofficial results from the county’s elections office.
The new special purpose local option sales tax will take effect Jan. 1, 2022, the day after the current county SPLOST expires, and tax a penny for every dollar in sales in Cobb until 2028. That keeps Cobb’s sales tax rate at 6%: 4% goes to the state, 1% to the schools and 1% to the county and its six cities.
Votes are unofficial until the Cobb Board of Elections certifies them on Nov. 13.
