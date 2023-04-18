Mableton residents elected four members to the new city’s council in a Tuesday runoff election, adding to the two who were elected last month.
According to unofficial results from Cobb elections, candidates Dami Oladapo, Keisha Jeffcoat, Patricia Auch and TJ Ferguson were elected to represent Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, respectively.
Voters also elevated Michael Owens as the city’s new mayor, picking him over Aaron Carman.
In the first round of voting on March 21, Ron Davis won a two-way race to represent District 1, and Debora Herndon was elected unopposed.
The four races on Tuesday’s ballots were decided by runoffs between the top two vote-getters in the first round, when none of the candidates in those races won more than 50% of the vote.
Turnout on Tuesday was about 13% of roughly 47,200 registered active voters, almost exactly the same as in March. By 11 p.m., 6,113 votes had been tallied, compared to 6,084 ballots cast last month.
The mayor and council will lead Cobb’s newest city as it transitions from a broad swath of unincorporated south Cobb into the county’s largest municipality, with more than 77,500 residents. They will be tasked with shepherding the transition of services from the county to the new city.
Ever since Mableton residents voted narrowly in favor of incorporation last November, a group of citizens, primarily in the northern part of the city, has been pushing to de-annex themselves.
De-Annexation from Mableton, a formal group backing the effort, fell short in the mayor’s race, having endorsed Carman, who was open about voting against cityhood.
But the group notched two wins in the council elections, having endorsed District 4’s Auch and District 6’s Herndon.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Cobb elections board, which will meet Monday.
District 2
With 100% of precincts reporting, Oladapo led with 53% of the vote (303 votes) to Monica Delancy’s 47% (270 votes).
District 2, in the southeast part of the city, includes the Riverside area, and the area north of Six Flags Over Georgia.
Delancy is a tenants rights activist. Oladapo works in information technology.
District 3
With 100% of precincts reporting, Jeffcoat led with 57% of the vote (637 votes) to Yashica Marshall’s 43% (481 votes).
District 3 is in the middle of the city and includes Pebblebrook High School. It is bordered to the north by Veterans Memorial Highway and split down the middle by Mableton Parkway.
Jeffcoat is a product manager, while Marshall is an attorney.
Cobb County reported that there was a redistricting issue in the District 3 race on Election Day which affected 12 voters. In some cases, voters incorrectly received a ballot with the District 3 race despite not being eligible to vote in it. In other cases, voters received ballots which did not include the District 3 race, despite being eligible to vote in it.
District 4
With 100% of precincts reporting, Auch led with 57% of the vote (1,269 votes) to Cassandra Brown’s 43% (960 votes).
District 4 comprises the northeast corner of the city, north of Veterans Memorial Highway and east of Floyd Road, including some areas which voted heavily against incorporation.
Auch, a chemist, was endorsed by the De-Annexation from Mableton movement.
Brown works in information technology sales for Microsoft.
District 5
With 100% of precincts reporting, Ferguson led with 52% of the vote (583 votes) to Cheryl Davis’s 48% (529 votes).
District 5 comprises the west central part of the new city, along the border with Austell. It includes the South Cobb Library and South Cobb High School.
Ferguson works in information technology sales and Davis works for the state government.
Davis was endorsed by De-Annexation from Mableton.
