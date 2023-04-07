With four of the six Mableton city council races undecided after the March 21 special election, a virtual forum this week offered candidates in the remaining races an opportunity to give their final pitches for why voters should elect them on April 18.
The forum hosted by the Mableton Improvement Coalition and Austell Community Task Force came ahead of the runoffs for City Council districts 2, 3, 4 and 5.
Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in these races, the top two vote-getters in each advanced to the runoff.
The new city of more than 77,500 people saw low turnout in the March 21 special election, with less than 13% of the roughly 47,200 eligible voters casting ballots.
District 2
In District 2, Monica DeLancy, a tenants’ rights activist and nonprofit executive, and Dami Oladapo, who works in information technology, advanced to the runoff after the March 21 vote whittled the race down from three to two.
DeLancy received 38% of the vote to Oladapo’s 33%.
One of the main issues discussed during their portion of the town hall centered on affordable housing.
Oladapo proposed balancing the interests of renters and homeowners in the district by offering different resources to make both affordable, such as downpayment assistance and rental subsidies.
DeLancy said that, while both homeowners and renters deserved the same respect, it is more difficult for people in minimum wage roles to become homeowners, meaning affordable rental options would need to remain a priority.
Related to affordable housing was a question from a resident about apartments on Riverside Drive, and what each candidate’s plan is for proposed apartments there.
DeLancy said it is not new apartment complexes proposed for Riverside Drive, but replacements for those that are now decades old. Those upgrades, she said, are needed.
Oladapo did not address those replacement proposals, instead saying that she would advocate implementing density restrictions along the corridor.
“It’s definitely important for us to control the number of apartments that keep getting built there, and I think by doing that, we can create a community that works for everyone,” Oladapo said.
In discussing her qualifications for the role, Oladapo touted her experience as a strategic adviser for the overhaul of Georgia’s Integrated Eligibility Systems, which includes different state-administered programs like Medicare, Medicaid and food stamps.
“I think it makes me a great candidate for this role, being able to manage that large budget and also being able to negotiate with the state, being able to work with a lot of stakeholders,” Oladapo said.
DeLancy sought to set herself apart from Oladapo by highlighting her involvement in the advocacy of the Riverside Drive area of Mableton over the last 15 years, saying she has served as a de facto councilwoman in the district during that time.
“What sets me apart from my opponent for this role is I’ve been serving in this role for 15 years, I’ve been advocating for residents, I’ve been attending the business meetings, I have been an advocate for our schools, for our children,” DeLancy said.
District 3
Yashica Marshall, an attorney, and Keisha Jeffcoat, a product manager, advanced to the runoff for City Council District 3 out of a race between five candidates.
Jeffcoat received 31% of the vote and Marshall received 24%.
Marshall leaned heavily on her involvement in compliance while working as a lawyer, saying she would use that experience to chart an “economic diversity plan” for the district to attract new businesses. Her experience, she said, would also help with developing the city’s first budget, to ensure Mableton can pay for such a plan.
Jeffcoat said it will be important for the council to first look at land use and zoning in the city to guarantee it strikes a balance between commercial, industrial and residential properties.
Jeffcoat and Marshall were also asked how they would keep themselves and other council members accountable to constituents.
“I think it’s very important that we know what our left-and-right limits are when it comes to the legalities,” Jeffcoat said. “It’s going to be important that we’re transparent.”
She added that partnerships at the county level would be crucial to the success of the council.
Marshall, meanwhile, focused on a unified City Council.
“I think that it’s important to ensure that you form really good relationships with the people that you’re going to be making choices with,” Marshall said. “Once we’re elected, we’re already in a space where our residents are looking at us to be accountable for the things that we say we’re going to do.”
Both women’s thoughts converged on a question regarding realistic goals they hope to accomplish if elected, starting with building a solid foundation for the city as it transitions four services — sanitation, code enforcement, planning and zoning and parks and recreation — from the county.
District 4
Patricia Auch, a chemist, nearly won without a runoff in District 4, garnering 46% among eight candidates.
Auch was endorsed by the De-Annexation from Mableton movement seeking to cleave off parts of the city which voted against incorporation.
Cassandra Brown, who works in information tech sales for Microsoft, came in a distant second place with 20% of the vote.
When asked if they had been involved in the de-annexation movement, Brown was curt in her response: “I did not participate, thank you.”
Auch said she had participated and reaffirmed residents’ legal right to pursue de-annexation.
She said, however, that residents’ failure to de-annex through legislation in the Georgia General Assembly this year will not affect Auch’s leadership as a council member.
“As a City Council, we have to work, the focus is on doing the best with the cards we’re dealt, and we’re going to have to work on making this city one that I would want to live in, and hopefully we’ll get engagement from the community who wanted de-annexation and work on getting the community they want.”
Auch added she will not get in the way of residents pursuing their legal right to de-annex.
When asked during the forum if she’s been in touch with the six candidates who failed to advance, Brown said she has spoken to all of them since March 21.
She added that they informed her of their support for her runoff campaign.
Auch, meanwhile, said “some of the responses have been a bit chilly” from the candidates who lost, though she acknowledged they seem interested in participating in the city’s development.
One question that took both candidates by surprise addressed Confederate monuments in the city, and Auch and Brown said neither knew of any in Mableton.
Auch said she is willing to listen to any complaints or objections residents may have to something in the city, while Brown said her focus would be on including the voices of those not as frequently heard in the city, as well as spreading awareness about the fact that Mableton is on Native American land.
Finally, both Auch and Brown have differing perspectives on the biggest challenges facing their district that they hope to address.
Auch, an active volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful’s Adopt-A-Mile program, wants to address the litter problem she said is ravaging the district, one she noted is characterized by a more rural feel compared to other districts in Mableton.
Brown said she has heard from residents that they “want more local shopping, they want more local restaurants.”
She said leveraging the city’s economic development and planning departments would be essential to making that a reality, as well as cleaning up the “eyesore” of Veterans Memorial Highway.
District 5
TJ Ferguson, who works in information technology sales, and Cheryl Davis, a state government employee, advanced to the runoff in District 5 out of a field of four candidates.
Ferguson received 41% of the vote, while Davis got 32%.
When asked about their ideas for promoting non-car-based transportation in the city, Ferguson said he would prioritize connecting the Silver Comet Trail to all parts of Mableton.
“Not connecting the Silver Comet Trail onto all arteries of Mableton was a mistake, and that’s a mistake that we need to fix,” Ferguson said.
That’s because the trail is used by people to commute, and when they come off the trail, there are not enough bike lanes for people to utilize, he added.
Davis said she would promote a more walkable and bike-accessible Mableton that makes it easier for residents to get to different parks around the city.
“We need more of a small-town feel, and yes, that is a priority of mine, and I would like to see how we could do that through zoning, code enforcement, maybe do some right-of-way and then see if we can build some sidewalks,” Davis said.
Davis believes cleaning up businesses already in the city will make it more attractive for new businesses, thereby promoting economic development.
“We have to work with our current business owners to reinvest in their businesses, to fix up and renovate and improve their brick and mortar, fill the potholes in their parking lots, and that will attract other businesses into the community,” Davis said.
Ferguson said all four services offered by the city will be essential for stimulating economic development in Mableton.
“Economic development based on the fact we’re going to have zoning practices are stimulating and looking for the types of businesses we want to bring into the area,” Ferguson said.
Code enforcement, meanwhile, will be used to clean up Veterans Memorial Highway in order to make it attractive for new businesses, and more affordable housing options will ensure people working in Mableton can actually live there, he added.
Regarding sanitation, Ferguson said he wants the council to work with all residents to ensure they are getting the best prices for trash services from local providers, including for backdoor services, recycling, and other specialized needs.
He added that commercial sanitation would be addressed through both code enforcement and working with local businesses to ensure they have the dumpsters they need.
Davis said there is a trash problem in Mableton that needs to be addressed, and she would start by first listening to the community’s desires for sanitation, and evaluate all sides before deciding what to do about trash.
Ultimately, both Ferguson and Davis preached unity for all those in the city, whether or not they voted for cityhood, with Ferguson encouraging everyone to get out for the April 18 runoff.
“Please go out and vote, regardless of whether or not you were for the city originally or not,” Ferguson said.
