MARIETTA — A hand count audit of paper ballots in the May 24 election by Cobb elections was delayed Monday afternoon after the counted ballots only amounted to 493 votes, roughly half of the 993 Election Day votes from the Vinings 04 precinct that were scanned.
After volunteers had counted the ballots in front of a public audience of a couple dozen, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said that the rest of the ballots must be in a separate ballot bag. Elections staff were then directed to go to the elections warehouse near Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, about 7 miles away, to find the missing ballots.
“It appears we don’t have all the ballots here,” Eveler said.
The audit began at 4 p.m. in a conference room at the Cobb elections main office on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta. After about 30 minutes of elections staff counting paper ballots by hand, it became apparent that not all of the ballots were in the room.
One observer in the room told Eveler that the elections office ought to be more organized.
“Yes, you’re right,” she responded.
Eveler told the MDJ the missing ballots was simply "a mistake" by elections staff, who should've made sure all the ballots were on hand before the audit began.
Shortly after 5 p.m., Eveler announced the missing ballots had been found and were being brought to the main office. Results of the recount weren't available by press time.
“She’s (Eveler) understaffed, lacking knowledgeable people,” said Cobb Republican Party Chair Salleigh Grubbs, who was in the room. “Process is very important, but I’m relieved to see so many engaged people participate.”
Eveler had called for the hand count audit on Friday at the request of Jimmy Eastham, a Vinings cityhood supporter. She said last week that elections staff manually counting the ballots before the public would hopefully demonstrate transparency and increase trust in the electronic scanners that read the ballots.
Eastham sent a letter to the Board of Elections last week requesting a recount of paper ballots in Vinings 04, citing issues with ballot scanners in DeKalb County that necessitated a hand recount, and ultimately changed the results of a county commission race there.
“Elections today utilize paper ballots in order to back up the machine scanners,” Eastham wrote in the letter. “Yet, paper ballots are not reviewed during the post election tabulations and audits. A hand recount of these paper ballots is the best evidence of the accuracy of an election that you certify.”
The audit was only counting ballots in Vinings 04, checking whether the ballots were a “yes,” “no,” or no-vote on the Vinings cityhood referendum.
"I appreciate Janine arranging for this recount," Eastham told the MDJ as the missing ballots were being searched for.
The referendum on establishing a city of Vinings failed, with 55% of voters choosing “no,” according to Cobb’s certified results. The margin of defeat was 312 votes.
The Cobb Board of Elections has already certified the May 24 election results and sent them to the state.
Eveler previously said that should an audit discover that the scanned ballot count was inaccurate, it could open up the election to legal challenges.
(1) comment
What a MESS!!
