Over 24,000 Cobb Countians have voted early or submitted absentee ballots in Tuesday’s election, Cobb Elections and Voter Registration data shows.
As of Monday afternoon, the elections office had at least 24,690 votes. The vast majority, 18,855, were absentee ballots that have been returned. A total of 5,835 were from in-person early voting.
“It’s been slow, there hasn’t been a big in-person response. A lot of absentee ballots, more so than anything else,” said Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.
Between early voting and absentee, 13,349 Democratic ballots have been submitted, over three times the 4,150 Republican ballots and well over the 7,191 nonpartisan ballots.
Out of the 54,128 total number of absentee ballots issued, only a little over a third have been returned.
Eveler said any voter who received an absentee ballot but wants to vote in-person on Election Day needs to bring the ballot with them so it can be canceled. She added that in-person voters must vote at their assigned polling precinct on Election Day.
After the June 9 primary election, it took poll workers over a week to count all the votes because of the large absentee response. This time, it should take a few days, Eveler said.
“Perhaps three or four days after, we’ll have them all done,” she said.
Tuesday’s runoff election will decide six local races:
♦ the Democratic primary runoff for Cobb County District 4 commissioner between Shelia Edwards and Monique Sheffield;
♦ the Republican primary runoff for Cobb County District 2 commissioner between Fitz Johnson and Andy Smith;
♦ the nonpartisan judicial race to replace retiring Superior Court Judge Steve Schuster, between Jason Marbutt and Greg Shenton;
♦ the Democratic primary runoff between Lisa Cambell and Kyle Rinaudo deciding who will challenge state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth;
♦ the nonpartisan Cobb State Court Post 6 judicial race between Trina Griffiths and Diana M. Simmons and
♦ the Cobb clerk of Superior Court Democratic primary runoff between Nancy Syrop and Connie Taylor.
