MARIETTA — A hand count of paper ballots by Cobb elections staff conducted Monday found that the numbers reported by the ballot scanners were accurate.
The electronically scanned results of May 24 Election Day ballots in the Vinings 04 precinct on the question of Vinings cityhood was the same as what staffers found after manually counting them — 446 “yes” votes, 539 “no” votes, and eight voters who skipped the question.
“I’m grateful to Janine (Eveler, the Cobb elections director) for doing this. It clarifies uncertainty that arose from the DeKalb County revote of paper ballots, that did not match the machine count,” said Jimmy Eastham, a Vinings cityhood supporter who had requested the limited audit. “And now we know, in this one precinct with this one scanning machine, that the scanner read the ballots exactly correctly.”
Eveler had ordered the audit on Friday after Eastham sent a letter to the Board of Elections requesting a recount of paper ballots in Vinings 04. Eastham cited issues with ballot scanners in DeKalb County that necessitated a hand recount, and ultimately changed the results of a county commission race there.
The audit was only counting Election Day ballots in Vinings 04, checking whether the ballots were a “yes,” “no,” or did not vote on the Vinings Cityhood referendum.
Eveler said the audit was conducted in the interest of transparency, and to test the accuracy of ballot scanners. Limiting the audit to Election Day ballots was easier to audit, she said, because they are grouped together. Advance voting ballots are cast all over the county, and staff would have had to sort through them and pick out those early votes cast by people in Vinings 04.
The limited recount of 993 ballots in one race was all the elections staff could accommodate, Eveler said, since staff are busy preparing for the June 21 primary runoff. Runoffs in Georgia used to be nine weeks after the first round of voting — state legislators shortened it to four weeks last year.
The voters of Vinings 04 cast 266 early votes and 126 absentee-by-mail votes.
“We know that they accurately scanned this race, and this precinct,” Eveler said of the ballot scanning machines. “And we can extrapolate that they accurately scanned the rest. But obviously, some people will want us to audit everything. And I understand that, and I understand that there is skepticism out there. We’re trying to at least provide a little bit of assurance with this one audit, just because we don’t have the resources to audit everything.”
Board of Elections member Pat Gartland said after the audit that it was “a step forward” which showed the office’s transparency. Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs, who observed the recount alongside a couple dozen other members of the public, also appreciated the audit.
“I’m very happy. I’m happy for Vinings,” Grubbs said. “Of course, it is just Election Day (votes) only. So it does not take into account absentee or advanced voting, which I wish it did. But you know, sometimes you got to take what you can get, what they’re willing to do.”
The audit experienced a hiccup earlier in the afternoon, however, when it was discovered that only half of the ballots that were to be recounted were at the main elections office in Marietta, where the audit was taking place.
After volunteers had counted the ballots on hand and only counted 493, Eveler said that the other 500 were likely in a separate Ziploc bag. Elections staff then had to go to the elections warehouse near Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, about 7 miles away, to find the missing ballots.
The audit was paused for about an hour as the other half of ballots was retrieved.
One observer in the room told Eveler that the elections office ought to be more organized.
“Yes, you’re right,” she responded.
Grubbs said the delay, and other problems during the election, were indicative of a greater problem in the elections office.
“She’s (Eveler) understaffed, lacking knowledgeable people,” Grubbs said. “Process is very important, but I’m relieved to see so many engaged people participate.”
Eveler admitted that her office is understaffed, and experiencing high turnover.
“We still have a lot of openings. And we are short poll workers for the July runoff. … It’s a lot of hours, a lot of meticulous kinds of work, and it’s not for everybody,” she said.
The referendum on establishing a city of Vinings failed, with 55% of voters choosing “no,” according to Cobb’s certified results. The margin of defeat was 312 votes.
(2) comments
What a MESS!!
Short staffed? Offer off duty County Employees overtime pay to help out.
