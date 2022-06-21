Latonia Hines has won the Smyrna City Council Ward 2 special election runoff, defeating Natalie Keng.

According to unofficial election results, Hines won a tight race with 203 votes, or 52%, over Keng’s 188 votes, or 48%. 

Hines is an attorney and prosecutor who works as executive assistant district attorney in the office of Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady.

Keng is the CEO and founder of food company Global Hearth.

Hines and Keng advanced to the runoff after the first round of voting on May 24, when Hines finished first 31.5% and Keng came second with 27.6%.

The seat was made vacant in February when then-Councilman Austin Wagner resigned to take a job in the administration of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In