Residents living within the municipal boundaries of Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Powder Springs or Smyrna have until Oct. 7 to register to vote in the Nov. 5 General Election.
If residents have moved into, out of, or within these cities, they have until Oct. 7 to update the address on their voter registration in order to vote in the correct precinct. To register to vote, change an address or check one's registration, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.
For more information, visit CobbElections.org or contact the Cobb County Elections office at 770-528-2581.
Residents in the city of Acworth can contact City Clerk Regina Russell at 770-974-3112.
