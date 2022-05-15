MARIETTA — With just 10 days left in the Republican gubernatorial primary, Gov. Brian Kemp came to downtown Marietta Saturday, campaigning on his COVID-19 record and attacking his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams.
Outside the law offices of Browning & Smith, Kemp was joined by fellow Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will also join Kemp on the campaign trail in the waning days of the primary.
“People are rallying and uniting because they know what my record is, they know how important this race is,” Kemp told reporters. “They know we got to make sure that I beat Stacey Abrams again. And that's why Gov. Ducey and a lot of other people are coming into our state, to support the cause and keep people fired up.”
Kemp ticked through his legislative accomplishments, which include a tax cut, teacher pay raises, the election system overhaul, permitless handgun carry, abortion restrictions and more.
Kemp heads into the May 24 primary leading in the polls, and has significantly outraised his Donald Trump-endorsed opponent, former Sen. David Perdue. Kemp never mentioned Perdue by name Saturday, instead focusing on his record and attacking Abrams. The governor has taken to saying that he will never allow Abrams to be "your governor or your president."
"But you know who else criticized me now was Stacey Abrams," Kemp said. "'Too soon, shouldn't have moved as quick as we did.' Same thing when we were pushing to get our kids back in the classroom. You had their side playing pandemic politics, our side was looking at the data and working with our local school folks to support them in reopening and getting our kids back in the classroom."
Ducey alleged Abrams would inflict harsh COVID lockdowns, shut down the economy and force school children to wear face masks. And Kemp touted the fact that Georgia was one of the last states to shut down in spring 2020, and one of the first to lift restrictions.
Georgians, Kemp said, were asked to lock down and follow protocols in the first few weeks of the pandemic.
“They never said we'd have to do it forever,” Kemp said. “And that's what the public health people that were being paid by some highfalutin institution to sit in their basement and criticize, were doing. But we were listening to you, not them.”
Kemp often says he protected “lives and livelihoods,” during the pandemic, and argued that Georgia was leading the economic recovery because of his leadership.
“People in other states lost businesses because of a dang virus, and one person that was trying to control every aspect of their life. If we do that, this country is gone,” Kemp said.
The two governors sought to tie Abrams to President Joe Biden, blaming Democrats for inflation.
Ducey, whose state shares a 370-mile border with Mexico, also hit Biden over his immigration policies
“Myself, (Texas Gov.) Greg Abbott, and other Republican governors, stepped up for the American Governors Border Strike Force. Brian Kemp was the first governor to raise his hand and send the Georgia National Guard to the southern border,” Ducey said.
Both Kemp and Ducey have been attacked by former President Trump after their respective states were won by Joe Biden.
“This is about Brian Kemp and the state of Georgia, and the voters of Georgia are going to make the decision,” Ducey said. “Anybody can have an opinion, but it's the people that are gathered here and throughout the state that are going to have a vote, and they'll make a decision on May 24.”
Ducey added that Kemp, unlike Perdue, has beat Abrams before.
The primary so far has seen record turnout. Kemp said that was evidence that claims from Democrats that the election overhaul bill was “Jim Crow 2.0” were lies. The fact that turnout has been higher among Republicans, he added, is an indication that GOP voters are ready to send a message to Biden in November.
Marietta attorney Tom Browning, whose firm hosted the event, said the governor has “integrity, ingenuity and common sense."
The party, Browning added, needs to move on from 2020. David Perdue isn’t the answer, he said.
“I think he's (Perdue) there just to cause irritation,” Browning said. “Yeah, harvest didn't come in. They need to bury the dead and plant a new harvest.”
