SMYRNA — Speaking to a large crowd gathered in the Adventure Outdoors parking lot Saturday, former U.S. Rep. Bob Barr said he recently attended a National Rifle Association board meeting in Arizona.
“And when I told them ... I would be at an event with our Georgia U.S. senator, Kelly Loeffler, every one of those board members, Kelly, told me one thing: They are with you because you are with them. You are with us,” Barr said to applause from the crowd.
Introducing Loeffler at the rally, Barr described her as “the Second Amendment senator.”
‘She purchases a lot of firearms’
Adventure Outdoors owner Jay Wallace believes Loeffler is the right person to succeed former Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired last year due to health reasons.
“She’s the real deal. Not only for the Second Amendment, I know for a fact that she’s been a customer for a while. She purchases a lot of firearms,” Wallace said.
As if to underscore this, Loeffler held a gun raffle during the rally, handing out firearms to attendees whose tickets she drew from a box.
Appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill Isakson’s unexpired term, Loeffler is one of 21 candidates in the “jungle primary” Tuesday. Her biggest threat from the right is U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, while her strongest competitor on the left is the Rev. Raphael Warnock. A runoff is expected. The winner will complete Isakson’s term, which ends in 2022.
To help Loeffler advance to that runoff, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican nominee for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, was present to convince rally goers why they should vote for Loeffler, speaking of the similarities between the two conservative businesswomen who oppose abortion, support the Second Amendment and want to see President Donald Trump win a second term.
Greene advised the crowd to ignore the TV ads, the campaign signs and the social media smears.
“What you need to know is Kelly Loeffler, when you look at her voting record and her legislation, she is ranked as the most conservative senator in the United States Senate. Kelly also has a 100% voting record with President Donald J. Trump,” Greene said.
On QAnon
Greene has attracted national headlines for her association with QAnon, a conspiracy theory which claims there is an organized group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles out to get Trump. During a press conference after the rally, Loeffler was asked what her opinion was of QAnon.
“I don’t know anything about it. I’m not a supporter or believer in it, but my focus is, look, no Georgians are asking about this. Georgians are asking about how do we create economic opportunity, how do we stand up for our rights, our freedoms in this country. That’s what I’m doing. That’s what Marjorie is doing. They want us focused on things that can help them improve their lives, getting big government out of the way, keeping taxes low, creating economic opportunity, protecting our Second Amendment rights and our religious freedoms that are under attack by the left right now.”
Standing shoulder to shoulder with Loeffler during the press conference, Greene also weighed in on the topic.
“Just as Kelly just said, the only people that are concerned about it is the fake news media who wants to ignore Antifa, BLM riots, and doesn’t seem to want to report on Hunter Biden’s laptop. So I think the fake news media should focus on the real issues and not worrying about something on the internet,” Greene said.
BLACK LIVES MATTER
The Black Lives Matter organization was a topic that both Loeffler and Greene raised as they addressed the crowd. Greene said she admired Loeffler for standing up to the “Marxist” group.
“Now we know that racism is not something that we tolerate,” Greene said. “But BLW only cares about certain lives when they can use it for their political agenda. Black lives matter and here’s the deal. If it mattered so much to this organization they would care about all the unborn black babies that are murdered for abortion. They would care about the Black lives lost in the streets and cities where they have strict gun control where they’re murdered on the streets every single day.”
Loeffler collided with the Black Lives Matter movement over the summer. A co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, she told the Women’s National Basketball Association that players should wear U.S. flags on their jerseys rather than “Black Lives Matter” on them. The BLM group promotes anti-Semitism, violence across the country and wants Trump out of office, she told the crowd.
“And they happen to believe in the destruction of the Western-prescribed nuclear family. In other words, moms and dads.”
Her suggestion that players wear Old Glory rather than the words “Black Lives Matter” saw some of her players support Warnock’s election. She said they were supported in this by Michelle Obama and Stacey Abrams.
“Well I’m not going to be silenced. I am your voice. I will stand up and speak out against those that want to silence conservatives. We can’t be canceled and we won’t be for our conservative values.”
MAO MAKES AN APPEARANCE
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols and former Georgia GOP Chairwoman Sue Everhart were among those who attended the rally. Not everyone there was a supporter. Standing on the side of the road were a couple waving posters of Andy Warhol’s Mao portrait. The Mao reference is from an attack by Collins, who has accused Loeffler of having the Mao painting in her home. Lydia Green Davidson, of Acworth, who described herself as a Collins supporter, was one of the protesters waving the Mao poster.
Davidson said she was campaigning against Loeffler “because of her support of the Chinese government on the stock exchange, because of her support of Planned Parenthood. She is not a true conservative like Collins,” Davidson said.
‘I cannot be bought’
In her remarks, Loeffler repeated many of the things she’s been saying on the campaign trail — holding China accountable for the coronavirus; warning of the left’s socialism; how she helped build a small startup company into a Fortune 500 company.
“Now look, I have been criticized for my success,” she said. “It never distracted me though. This is how serious socialism has gotten in Washington. The fact that they’re criticizing successful people like President Trump, like myself. Look, this is America. We all deserve to live the American dream. That’s why I went to Washington to fight for you to make sure that we can protect the American dream.”
Forbes estimates Loeffler and her husband Jeff Sprecher’s fortune at $800 million.
“Look I don’t owe anyone in Washington anything,” she said. “I only went to Washington to work for you. And yeah, I have been successful. I can’t be bought. Like the president, I am there to work for you.”
