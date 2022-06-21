Early voting begins (copy)
Robin Rayne
The MDJ will be reporting today's primary runoff election results. Please check back periodically as live results come in.
Unofficial Results
* = projected nominee/winner

U.S. Congressional District 6 — Rep (precincts reporting 16.67%)

JAKE EVANS — 4,267 votes (28.57%)
RICH MCCORMICK — 10,667 votes (71.43%)

Lieutenant Governor — Dem (precincts reporting 30.19%)

CHARLIE BAILEY — 70,021 votes (61.80%)
KWANZA HALL — 43,283 votes (38.20%)

Secretary of State — Dem (precincts reporting 30.19%)

DEE DAWKINS-HAIGLER — 25,720 votes (22.73%)
*BEE NGUYEN — 87,414 votes (77.27%)

Commissioner of Insurance — Dem (precincts reporting 30.19%)

RAPHAEL BAKER — 39,090 votes (35.53%)
JANICE LAWS ROBINSON — 70,944 votes (64.47%)

Commissioner of Labor — Dem (precincts reporting 30.19%)

WILLIAM “WILL” BODDIE JR — 71,768 votes (64.49%)
NICOLE HORN — 39,516 votes (35.51%)

State Representative District 39 — Dem (precincts reporting 0%)

TERRY CUMMINGS — 492 votes (48.62%)
MONICA EVETTE DELANCY — 520 votes (51.38%)

Cobb County Superior Court Judge (Flournoy, open seat) (precincts reporting 0%)

SONJA N. BROWN — 5,855 votes (70.89%)
JAMES LUTTRELL — 2,404 votes (29.11%)

Smyrna City Council Ward 2 (precincts reporting 0%)

LATONIA P. HINES — 50 votes (57.47%)
NATALIE KENG — 37 votes (42.53%)
