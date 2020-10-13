ACWORTH — Ivanka Trump threw pizza dough with pizza makers Tuesday before sitting down for an interview with U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia.
The president’s daughter surprised residents by stopping in Pizza by Fuscos, where she spoke with owners Michael and David Fusco. The Fuscos, who own the restaurant with Diana Fusco, told her they have struggled through the pandemic, with business now at about 70%.
“The owner said that if he hadn’t taken PPP, that operation would be closed now,” Trump later told a crowd at the Cowan Historic Mill. “So the ability for small businesses to keep their doors open, and to make payroll — small businesses represent, in our employers, 47% of the American workforce. So for the worker and the business owner this was so important as they fought back something that was no fault of their own. So decisive action with an eye towards the future, that’s what we have with the vaccine, and now with the safe reopening, and with a great American comeback that’s underway and being led here in Georgia.”
Interviewed by Perdue in front of 88 attendees, Trump lauded her father’s policies and bills signed into law in his tenure in office, particularly those affecting the economy. She said in January, before the pandemic had arrived in the U.S., the country was experiencing record lows in unemployment among veterans, people with disabilities and those without college degrees.
“He was creating opportunities for all Americans, especially the forgotten Americans who he promised would be forgotten no more,” she said. “So we need four more years so he can ensure the great American comeback, create 10 million jobs over the next 10 months and continue to execute on his vision for this great country, alongside amazing partners we have in the House and Senate.”
She credited the president with 500,000 manufacturing jobs being added in the last three years, and replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement with the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, among other accomplishments.
This is the second time this week one of President Donald Trump’s children visited Cobb County. Donald Trump Jr. visited Kennesaw Monday with Gov. Brian Kemp as part of a series of campaign stops in Georgia. Friday, the president is scheduled to visit Macon.
Perdue, who is in a tight race with Democrat Jon Ossoff, called Ivanka Trump an accomplished businesswoman as well as adviser to her father.
“She obviously is an adviser for the president, but I don’t think many people know just how deeply he depends on her,” Perdue said. “I think the most telling example of that is he could have had anybody in the United States, maybe from God down, I’m not sure, introduce him in the Republican Convention, and who did he choose? His daughter, and that’s a great (sign).”
Shannon Perren, an insurance broker in Cobb, enjoyed the event.
“I thought this event was very energetic,” Perren said. “It inspired me to go vote and protect policies that are incredibly important to me, my employees and my family.”
Joannie Jimenez, a stay-at-home mom in Norcross, said one thing she was particularly interested in was when Ivanka Trump said her father established permanent funding for historically Black colleges and universities.
“I believe everything she was saying is true,” Jimenez said. “I’m excited; it was really good.”
