An encoding issue led to some voters receiving and casting incomplete ballots on Monday, the first day of early voting for the May 24 election, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said.
“It wasn't a very good morning,” Eveler said.
Monday kicked off three weeks of early voting for the election, which includes primary races for the November general elections, nonpartisan general elections and cityhood referendums.
According to Eveler, issues occurred with some ballots that incorrectly left off certain elections, including cityhood referendums, for voters who should have had those elections on their ballots.
The issue could also have affected other elections, Eveler said. It was voters noticing that the Lost Mountain or East Cobb cityhood question was missing from their ballot that led to the issue being identified.
Eveler blamed the issue on a failure by the state to update “poll pads” — tablets used by election workers to encode the cards that voters receive and insert into voting machines — with the correct database. In testing before the election, elections staff discovered errors with the database and notified the Secretary of State's office, sending an updated, corrected database to the state. That database is then provided by the state to the poll pad vendor. But the corrected database wasn't in the poll pads Monday morning when voting began.
“If the poll pad has an old database on it, and not the correct database, it's going to encode the card with a wrong ballot,” Eveler said.
People who noticed the issue before casting their ballot were able to get a corrected ballot, Eveler said. But for those who had already cast their ballot, it was too late.
“That's why we have signs up in all of the polling booths that say, if you notice anything, don't cast it, get a poll worker's attention. … Because once it's in the ballot box, it's anonymous, we can't go in there and find the one that you say was wrong.”
Elections staff were working to fix the poll pads permanently and get the correct databases installed Monday afternoon, Eveler said.
Eveler couldn’t yet say how many ballots were affected by the issue. She spoke personally to five people that were affected by it.
The state legislature's delayed completion of redistricting was the root cause of the issue, Eveler added, which left her office scrambling to ensure the right voters voted in the right elections.
“The redistricting really put us way behind. We were trying to bring this to the attention of the legislature early this year … The time allowed to do all that before this primary was not enough. And we did get it all done, but we didn't have time to do a lot of the quality assurance checking that we would have normally done if we had time,” Eveler said. “So, we didn't find these errors until later in the process.”
Another issue arose Monday morning with scanning the ballots, but was resolved, per Eveler.
“Because there's so many ballots, different types of ballots in a primary, we have to split the precincts … one scanner gets Acworth through Macland, the second scanner gets Marietta through Willeo,” Eveler explained.
The elections staffer responsible for communicating that instruction to poll managers quit suddenly and without notice, leading to elections workers trying to use the wrong scanner.
“People were trying to use the scanners with the wrong type of ballot, and they were kicking out, and everybody was saying ‘the scanners are broken and not working.’
The issue was fixed by communicating the instructions to election workers, Eveler said, and the ballots were eventually scanned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.