Democrats and Republicans were closely matched in races for state House and Senate seats representing Cobb County as of midnight Tuesday, according to preliminary results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
Incumbents largely held leads over challengers Tuesday night in both Democrat and Republican-held seats at midnight Tuesday, when Cobb had 99.31% of precincts reporting. In one especially tight race, Luisa Wakeman was just five votes ahead of state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb.
Here’s the standings for each seat in Cobb County’s 21-member legislative delegation as of midnight Tuesday:
Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Sandy Springs, had 36,555 votes, compared to Republican challenger Harrison Lance, who had 23,985 votes.
♦
♦ Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, had 65,249 votes, compared to Democratic challenger Travis Johnson with 27,368 votes.
♦
♦ Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, had an over 10,000 vote lead with 47,791 votes, while Democratic challenger Christine Triebsch had 85,758.
♦ Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, who is running unopposed for reelection, had 53,037 votes.
♦
♦ Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, had 46,712 votes, and Democratic challenger Vanessa Parker had 35,631.
♦ Sen. Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, running unopposed for reelection, had 44,561 votes.
♦
♦ Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, had 12,729 votes, or 55.71%, while Democratic challenger Priscilla Smith had 10,119.
♦
♦ Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, had a one-point lead with 13,713 votes, or 51.2%, compared to Democratic challenger Kyle Rinaudo’s 13,065.
♦
♦ Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, had a strong lead over Democratic challenger James Ryner with 18,227 votes, or 64.87%. Ryner had 9,871.
♦
♦ Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, had 2,147 votes than her Republican challenger, Rose Wing, with 13,192 and 11,045 votes respectively.
♦ Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, who is running for reelection unopposed, had 20,264 votes.
♦
♦ Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, had an overwhelming lead with 13,048 votes compared to Republican challenger Jim Hickey’s 3,268.
♦
♦ Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, had 12,544 votes compared to Republican challenger Taryn Bowman, with 9,207.
♦
♦ Rep. Michael Smith, D-Marietta, had 11,123 votes, or 72.23%, compared to Republican challenger Stephen George’s 4,279.
♦ Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, who is running unopposed to return to her House seat, had 10,888 votes.
♦
♦ Luisa Wakeman had scraped a lead by just three votes over incumbent Rep. Sharon Cooper, with 9,679 votes, or 50.01%, compared to Cooper’s 9,674.
♦
♦ Rep. Don Parsons, R-north Cobb, held a 1,615-vote lead over his Democratic challenger, Connie Di Cicco, with 14,798 votes compared to Di Cicco’s 13,183.
♦
♦ Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, had 12,898 votes compared to Democratic challenger Sara Tindall Ghazal’s 11,420.
♦
♦ Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, had a large lead over Democratic challenger Caroline Holko. Carson had 20,676 votes, or 61.98%, while Holko had 12,685.
♦ Sheila Jones, D-Atlanta, who is running unopposed for re-election, had 11,791 votes.
♦ Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, who is running an uncontested re-election campaign, had 15,993 votes.
The Cobb Board of Elections is expected to certify official results on Nov. 13.
