This year's primary elections mark the statewide debut of new voting machines.
Janine Eveler, director of Cobb Elections and Voter Registration, described the process of using the machines in an email.
Once voters are allowed into the polling room, a poll worker will hand them a stylus to use on the voting machine. The stylus will be cleaned between uses.
Voters will then proceed to a check-in station. When directed by a poll worker, voters will place their photo ID into a tray so it can be scanned. The poll worker will then ask voters to sign their oath on a screen using the stylus. A voter card has been encoded with the proper ballot style and placed in the tray. When directed by the poll worker, voters will pick up their ID and the voter card from the tray and head to the ballot marking device.
To use the machine, voters will have to insert the voter card into the slot at the bottom as directed on the screen. The ballot will appear and they will make their selections with the stylus.
"If they see anything amiss, like they received the wrong ballot or don’t see a race they were expecting, they should get the attention of a poll worker immediately before continuing," Eveler wrote.
After making their selections, voters will be shown a summary screen. It will indicate if a race has been skipped, so voters can correct it if they choose to do so. After reviewing the summary screen, they will select “Print ballot”. Then the screen will give a message such as “are you sure you want to print” and they have to answer yes. After the ballot prints completely, they will take the ballot and the voter card from the machine and proceed to the poll worker collecting the voter card and stylus. The poll worker taking the card and stylus will indicate that there is a review station where the voter can review their printed ballot against the sample ballot if they would like. Otherwise, they will be directed to the scanner. If they see anything amiss on the printed ballot they should get the attention of a poll worker. The ballot can be spoiled and the voter can start over with a new voter card.
After reviewing their printed ballot, the voter will proceed to the scanner. The voter will insert the ballot into the scanner and wait until they hear it drop into the box and see the message “Ballot Cast Successfully”. The poll worker at the scanner will then give the voter a sticker.
A video of the whole process (shot before the pandemic and consequent social distancing and sanitation measures) can be viewed at securevotega.com/how-to-vote/
