Cobb County residents in House District 45 have an opportunity to elect the successor to former state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, in the April 5 special election.
Four candidates — one Democrat and three Republicans — have declared for the seat. The winner will serve out the remainder of Dollar's term in 2022, while a separate election will be held in November for the full 2023-24 term.
The November election will be for the new boundaries of House District 45 under redistricting, while the April special election is under the current lines.
Early voting begins Monday and runs through April 1. As voters prepare to head to the polls, we asked candidates to sound off on the East Cobb cityhood push. The question we gave to all four is as follows:
Why do you believe that the effort to incorporate East Cobb as its own city in the May 24 referendum is a good or bad idea?
PAMELA ALAYON (R):
As a candidate for Georgia State House Representative (HD45) and homeowner within the boundaries of the proposed City of East Cobb I strongly encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Visit the County site www.cobbcounty.org/communications/info-center/cityhood. Visit eastcobballiance.org and eastcobbga.com. Attend the town halls, make phone calls, and engage in conversations with your neighbors.
Voting is important and being a well-informed voter is crucial. The incorporation of East Cobb as its own city is up for each voter to decide. As for myself and my family we are continuing to do our research. We will be attending town halls and asking questions. We will then decide on May 24th what is best for our family. Again, I implore all voters to do the same.
MITCHELL KAYE (R):
As a candidate for State Representative, it is incumbent upon me to listen and learn to make an informed decision about this important issue. Accordingly, I have attended presentations promoted by both "for" and "against" organizations. My wife and I have lived in East Cobb for over 33 years, raising three children and having benefited from quality schools, safe neighborhoods and excellent parks. This quality of life remains attractive to us, as East Cobb is a great place to live, work and raise a family.
In my five terms as State Representative, I have supported the initiative and referendum movement allowing citizens to vote on major issues. This referendum is consistent with that position.
The government closest to the people should be the most responsive to its citizens. The initial cityhood bill introduced by then-State Rep. Dollar proposed "city-light" services, including planning and zoning, code enforcement, and parks and recreation, similar to three other Cobb cityhood referenda – Vinings, Mableton and Lost Mountain.
Planning and zoning decisions made at the local, not county level, are beneficial to the community. If only city-light services were proposed, as in the original bill, I would support the referendum and believe it would pass easily.
Subsequently, a substitute bill was introduced, which included a public safety component, raising issues yet to have been properly vetted. The delivery of police and fire protection and 911 services, if done without care and diligence, could negatively impact the safety and well-being of our community. Uncertain cost factors including the addition of a local jail, municipal court and judge and its effect on local taxes add to these concerns.
Accordingly, it is my intention to ensure all residents are equipped with adequate information in making this decision – a decision I will respect as your next State Representative.
DUSTIN MCCORMICK (D):
East Cobb Cityhood isn’t just a bad idea; it’s a terrible idea. The diligence performed was insufficient and has resulted in a rushed and unrealistic city charter. Especially as it relates to the money needed to support the tax base and infrastructure costs – in short, the city is not set up for success.
Tax increases are not an “IF”, but when. The feasibility study underestimates expenses and leaves the city with a $3M surplus, which equates to only a few weeks of emergency operating capital. This will require expansion of the tax base to generate more revenue. This means high-density housing or reworking the Johnson Ferry Corridor to attract commercialization. Despite the Cityhood Committee stating otherwise, several Cityhoods have raised taxes in recent years or are in the process of doing so, including Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, John’s Creek, Dunwoody, Tucker, and Stonecrest.
Our Fire and public services will suffer. A city the size of East Cobb should have four fire stations allocated to the area – we are getting 2. Marietta has five for 60,000 people! Cobb Co. has the highest ISO fire rating; a reduction to this rating will likely result in higher homeowner insurance premiums. The study shows more than $2M policing activity revenue; that’s a lot of tickets. Our community will also lose the $8M SPLOSH fund originally earmarked for East Cobb Park.
The rush to pass the legislation and move up the date to “save the cost of an extra election” is negated by the special election triggered when Matt Dollar resigned. Cityhood proponents made sure to include the Cityhood vote in the primary, where there is historically lower voter turnout.
East Cobb Cityhood isn’t just a bad idea; it’s a terrible idea. We must vote no and preserve the community that we love.
DARRYL WILSON (R):
My thoughts on self-determination are that if people are informed that they will make the best decision for themselves and I believe that people have the right to make those decisions. It's a good idea to have it on the ballot so the people can vote on it.
