MARIETTA — A little more than 30,000 Cobb County voters had cast ballots in-person as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
With 90 minutes until polls closed, nearly 9,000 ballots had been cast Wednesday, following 11,180 on Monday and 10,144 Tuesday, according to Cobb County Elections.
Elections Director Janine Eveler said the totals were “way more than in 2018,” the last midterm election.
That follows a statewide trend. According to the secretary of state’s office, just over 268,000 ballots had been cast as of Wednesday morning, including 134,000 ballots on Tuesday.
Statewide turnout has outpaced the last midterm election, and on Tuesday surpassed the last presidential election.
Tuesday’s statewide total was a 75.3% increase from day two of 2018 midterm early voting, and a 3.3% increase from day two of 2020 presidential early voting.
“We’re extremely pleased that so many Georgians are able to cast their votes, in record numbers and without any reports of substantial delays,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a Wednesday news release. “This is a testament to the hard work of Georgia’s election workers, the professionals who keep our elections convenient and secure.”
In Cobb, lines were short at most early voting locations Wednesday. A couple locations — such as the Smyrna Community Center and Ward Recreation Center — saw lines of up to 30 minutes at some points, according to Cobb’s live wait time tracker.
“It's been really smooth,” Eveler said.
As of the end of day Tuesday, Cobb had issued about 24,000 absentee ballots. Nearly 2,100 had been returned.
Early voting continues Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Nov. 4, at 12 locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.