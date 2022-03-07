Election

Voters wait in line at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center in east Cobb during the June 2020 primary.

The weeklong qualifying period for local, state and federal races kicked off Monday, as dozens of candidates filed their paperwork for office.

Aside from the marquee race between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and a slate of Republican challengers, two Cobb Democrats filed to seek statewide office. State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, qualified for lieutenant governor, while Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard qualified for state school superintendent. 

Qualifying runs all week, through Friday afternoon. Here's a look at the full slate of candidates who filed Monday:

Note: Races with an asterisk (*) denote those where districts are set to represent portions of Cobb County under redistricting.

FEDERAL

U.S. Senate

GARY W. BLACK (R)

JOSH CLARK CLARK (R)

HERSCHEL JUNIOR WALKER (R)

RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D)

U.S. Congressional District 6

RICH MCCORMICK (R)

PAULETTE SMITH (R)

MALLORY STAPLES (R)

U.S. Congressional District 11

BARRY LOUDERMILK (R)

ANTONIO DAZA (D)

U.S. Congressional District 13

DAVID SCOTT (D)

U.S. Congressional District 14 *

ERIC CUNNINGHAM (R)

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R)

JAMES HAYGOOD (R)

CHARLES LUTIN (R)

JENNIFER STRAHAN (R)

STATEWIDE

Governor

KANDISS TAYLOR (R)

Lieutenant Governor

MACK MCGREGOR (R)

ERICK E. ALLEN (D)

KWANZA HALL (D)

JASON T. HAYES (D)

DERRICK L. JACKSON (D)

MALIK (D)

Secretary of State

DAVID C. BELLE ISLE (R)

JODY HICE (R)

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (R)

JOHN EAVES (D)

FLOYD GRIFFIN (D)

Attorney General

CHRIS CARR (R)

Commissioner of Agriculture

WINFRED DUKES (D)

NAKITA HEMINGWAY (D)

FRED SWANN (D)

Commissioner of Insurance

JOHN KING (R)

JANICE LAWS ROBINSON (D)

MATTHEW WILSON (D)

Commissioner of Labor

KARTIK BHATT (R)

BRUCE THOMPSON (R)

WILLIAM "WILL" BODDIE JR (D)

THOMAS DEAN (D)

LESTER G. JACKSON III (D)

State School Superintendent

RICHARD WOODS (R)

JAHA V. HOWARD (D)

JAMES MORROW JR (D)

Public Service Commissioner District 3

FITZ JOHNSON (R)

CHANDRA FARLEY (D)

LEGISLATURE

State Senate District 6

FRED GLASS (R)

ANGELIC MOORE (R)

State Senate District 32

KAY KIRKPATRICK (R)

State Senate District 33

MICHAEL "DOC" RHETT (D)

State Senate District 37

SCOTT JOHNSON (R)

ED SETZLER (R)

State Senate District 38

MICHAEL CARSON (D)

HORACENA TATE (D)

State Senate District 56 *

JOHN ALBERS (R)

State Representative District 22 *

No qualifiers

State Representative District 34

DEVAN SEABAUGH (R)

State Representative District 35

LISA CAMPBELL (D)

State Representative District 36

No qualifiers

State Representative District 37

No qualifiers

State Representative District 38

DAVID WILKERSON (D)

State Representative District 39

No qualifiers

State Representative District 40

FUN FONG (R)

DOUG STONER (D)

State Representative District 41

No qualifiers

State Representative District 42

No qualifiers

State Representative District 43

No qualifiers

State Representative District 44

DON L. PARSONS (R)

WILLIE MAE OYOGOA (D)

State Representative District 45

No qualifiers

State Representative District 46

JOHN CARSON (R)

LOCAL

Solicitor General

CHRIS LANNING (D)

COURTNEY BRUBAKER (R)

County Commission District 1

No qualifiers

County Commission District 3

JOANN BIRRELL (R)

Board of Education Post 2

BECKY SAYLER (D)

STEPHEN GEORGE (R)

Board of Education Post 4

DAVID CHASTAIN (R)

Board of Education Post 6

No qualifiers

NON-PARTISAN

State Supreme Court Justice

SHAWN ELLEN LAGRUA

State Supreme Court Justice

CARLA MCMILLIAN

State Supreme Court Justice

VERDA M. COLVIN

State Court of Appeals Judge

CHRIS MCFADDEN

State Court of Appeals Judge

TREA PIPKIN

State Court of Appeals Judge

No qualifiers

Cobb County Superior Court Judge

ANN HARRIS

Cobb County Superior Court Judge

CHARLES FORD

ROB LEONARD

MATT MCMASTER

Cobb County Superior Court Judge

SONJA N. BROWN

JAMES LUTTRELL

GERALD MOORE

Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 5

ERIC BREWTON

Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 1

JASON B. FINCHER

Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 4

BRIDGETTE CAMPBELL GLOVER

Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 5

ASHLEY J. PALMER

