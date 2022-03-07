The weeklong qualifying period for local, state and federal races kicked off Monday, as dozens of candidates filed their paperwork for office.
Aside from the marquee race between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and a slate of Republican challengers, two Cobb Democrats filed to seek statewide office. State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, qualified for lieutenant governor, while Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard qualified for state school superintendent.
Qualifying runs all week, through Friday afternoon. Here's a look at the full slate of candidates who filed Monday:
Note: Races with an asterisk (*) denote those where districts are set to represent portions of Cobb County under redistricting.
FEDERAL
U.S. Senate
GARY W. BLACK (R)
JOSH CLARK CLARK (R)
HERSCHEL JUNIOR WALKER (R)
RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D)
U.S. Congressional District 6
RICH MCCORMICK (R)
PAULETTE SMITH (R)
MALLORY STAPLES (R)
U.S. Congressional District 11
BARRY LOUDERMILK (R)
ANTONIO DAZA (D)
U.S. Congressional District 13
DAVID SCOTT (D)
U.S. Congressional District 14 *
ERIC CUNNINGHAM (R)
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R)
JAMES HAYGOOD (R)
CHARLES LUTIN (R)
JENNIFER STRAHAN (R)
STATEWIDE
Governor
KANDISS TAYLOR (R)
Lieutenant Governor
MACK MCGREGOR (R)
ERICK E. ALLEN (D)
KWANZA HALL (D)
JASON T. HAYES (D)
DERRICK L. JACKSON (D)
MALIK (D)
Secretary of State
DAVID C. BELLE ISLE (R)
JODY HICE (R)
BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (R)
JOHN EAVES (D)
FLOYD GRIFFIN (D)
Attorney General
CHRIS CARR (R)
Commissioner of Agriculture
WINFRED DUKES (D)
NAKITA HEMINGWAY (D)
FRED SWANN (D)
Commissioner of Insurance
JOHN KING (R)
JANICE LAWS ROBINSON (D)
MATTHEW WILSON (D)
Commissioner of Labor
KARTIK BHATT (R)
BRUCE THOMPSON (R)
WILLIAM "WILL" BODDIE JR (D)
THOMAS DEAN (D)
LESTER G. JACKSON III (D)
State School Superintendent
RICHARD WOODS (R)
JAHA V. HOWARD (D)
JAMES MORROW JR (D)
Public Service Commissioner District 3
FITZ JOHNSON (R)
CHANDRA FARLEY (D)
LEGISLATURE
State Senate District 6
FRED GLASS (R)
ANGELIC MOORE (R)
State Senate District 32
KAY KIRKPATRICK (R)
State Senate District 33
MICHAEL "DOC" RHETT (D)
State Senate District 37
SCOTT JOHNSON (R)
ED SETZLER (R)
State Senate District 38
MICHAEL CARSON (D)
HORACENA TATE (D)
State Senate District 56 *
JOHN ALBERS (R)
State Representative District 22 *
No qualifiers
State Representative District 34
DEVAN SEABAUGH (R)
State Representative District 35
LISA CAMPBELL (D)
State Representative District 36
No qualifiers
State Representative District 37
No qualifiers
State Representative District 38
DAVID WILKERSON (D)
State Representative District 39
No qualifiers
State Representative District 40
FUN FONG (R)
DOUG STONER (D)
State Representative District 41
No qualifiers
State Representative District 42
No qualifiers
State Representative District 43
No qualifiers
State Representative District 44
DON L. PARSONS (R)
WILLIE MAE OYOGOA (D)
State Representative District 45
No qualifiers
State Representative District 46
JOHN CARSON (R)
LOCAL
Solicitor General
CHRIS LANNING (D)
COURTNEY BRUBAKER (R)
County Commission District 1
No qualifiers
County Commission District 3
JOANN BIRRELL (R)
Board of Education Post 2
BECKY SAYLER (D)
STEPHEN GEORGE (R)
Board of Education Post 4
DAVID CHASTAIN (R)
Board of Education Post 6
No qualifiers
NON-PARTISAN
State Supreme Court Justice
SHAWN ELLEN LAGRUA
State Supreme Court Justice
CARLA MCMILLIAN
State Supreme Court Justice
VERDA M. COLVIN
State Court of Appeals Judge
CHRIS MCFADDEN
State Court of Appeals Judge
TREA PIPKIN
State Court of Appeals Judge
No qualifiers
Cobb County Superior Court Judge
ANN HARRIS
Cobb County Superior Court Judge
CHARLES FORD
ROB LEONARD
MATT MCMASTER
Cobb County Superior Court Judge
SONJA N. BROWN
JAMES LUTTRELL
GERALD MOORE
Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 5
ERIC BREWTON
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 1
JASON B. FINCHER
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 4
BRIDGETTE CAMPBELL GLOVER
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 5
ASHLEY J. PALMER
