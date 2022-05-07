Early voting, also known as advance voting, began Monday, May 2, and will run until May 20 — the Friday before Election Day. Monday through Friday, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting is available at the following locations:
♦ Cobb Main Elections Office, 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta
♦ East Cobb Government Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
♦ Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
♦ North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main Street, Acworth
♦ Cobb County School District Brown Professional Learning Center, 3265 Brown Rd SE, Smyrna
♦ Collar Park Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard, Austell
♦ South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton
♦ South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway, Austell
♦ Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
♦ West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw
During the early voting period, you can vote at any of the above locations. The Cobb Elections and Voter Registration department website will list wait times at those locations to help voters find the shortest line.
On Election Day, however, voters must vote at their assigned precinct’s polling location.
Log into the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” at mvp.sos.ga.gov to find your Election Day polling location.
To prepare to vote in-person, log into your “My Voter Page” to review a sample ballot and find your correct polling location. And don’t forget to bring a photo ID. Acceptable forms of photo ID can be found on the Cobb elections department’s website.
Absentee ballot applications, meanwhile, can be requested up until May 13. Ballots must be received by the Cobb County Board of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Election Day itself falls on Tuesday, May 24. Polls are open that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
