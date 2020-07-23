Absentee and early in-person voting are underway in Cobb County for the Aug. 11 runoff election.
Elections officials are encouraging residents to vote by mail; those who wish to do so can request an absentee ballot through the Cobb Elections and Voter Registration absentee page on their website.
Ballots can be mailed to the county's main elections office, 736 Whitlock Ave. NW in Marietta. They can also be placed in drop boxes at:
- Cobb Elections office, 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta;
- East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta;
- South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell;
- North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw.
Elections officials must receive ballots by 7 p.m. election night, and once received the ballots cannot be canceled, per the election's office.
Early voting is open at the following locations and times:
Main Office, 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta:
07/20/2020 - 07/24/2020, 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
07/25/2020 - 07/25/2020, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
07/27/2020 - 07/31/2020, 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
08/01/2020 - 08/01/2020, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
08/03/2020 - 08/07/2020, 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs:
08/03/2020 - 08/07/2020, 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 Main Street, Acworth:
08/03/2020 - 08/07/2020, 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell:
08/03/2020 - 08/07/2020, 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Roswell Road, Marietta:
08/03/2020 - 08/07/2020, 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
On Election Day, voters will need to go to their assigned polling precinct. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For your assigned precinct, visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page.
Since June 9, the following precincts have changed locations:
• The Pope 01 precinct is changing from Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road., Marietta to Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta effective Aug. 11.
• Sweetwater 02 will move from Presbyterian Village, 2000 East-West Connector, Austell to Floyd Road Baptist Church, 3996 Floyd Road, Austell, effective Aug. 11 through Jan. 5.
• Vinings 03 is moving from Vinings Church, 4479 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna to King Spring Baptist Church, 3732 King Springs Road SE, Smyrna effective Aug. 11 through Jan. 5.
