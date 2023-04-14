MABLETON — Friday marked the last day of early voting ahead of Tuesday’s Mableton mayor and City Council runoff elections.
At the South Cobb Recreation Center, one of two early voting sites, the atmosphere was sleepy as voters trickled in and out, with no lines to speak of. The first round of voting last month saw less than 13% of the roughly 47,200 eligible voters casting ballots.
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said that as of 3 p.m. Friday, 2,425 people had voted early in the election, with polls four hours from closing. The runoff only had one week of early voting, compared to three weeks for the first round.
Special elections typically bring low turnout, and runoffs are usually even lower. Given that, Eveler was slightly surprised that the number of early votes in the runoff seemed on pace to surpass the number of early votes in the first round, which was about 2,500.
“So far it's more than what we would have expected, because we've already gotten almost up to what it was in the original election,” Eveler said.
The March 21 election saw 6,084 ballots cast in total. Two of the seven races were decided then — Ron Davis beat DeBorah Johnson in District 1, and Debora Herndon was elected unopposed in District 6.
But the races for mayor and City Council Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5 were sent to April 18 runoffs between the top two vote-getters, after no candidates in those races won a majority of the vote.
The following candidates advanced to Tuesday’s runoff:
- District 2: Monica DeLancy and Dami Oladapo
- District 3: Yashica Marshall and Keisha Jeffcoat
- District 4: Patricia Auch and Cassandra Brown
- District 5: TJ Ferguson and Cheryl Davis
‘It’s what we got’
Voters in the new city, approved in a referendum last November, said Friday that it was important to participate in democracy, no matter their past feelings about cityhood.
Quinton Parker, a District 4 resident, would have preferred to remain in unincorporated Cobb County.
“It's here now,” he said of the city. “It’s important to be involved regardless of how you feel about it.”
Parker said he understood why some residents have pursued de-annexation from the city. But he doesn’t think it will be successful, and has moved on from the idea.
“The main thing is I want fiscal responsibility,” he said of the candidates. “I want them to be accountable for the money the taxpayers are giving to them. No corruption, and honesty.”
Despite Parker’s perception that plenty of new homes are being built in the area, he thinks that commercial and retail development hasn’t kept pace, a common complaint among Mabletonians.
“I think that's important, we want more things to improve the quality of life in Mableton,” Parker said.
Parker Aziz, a District 2 resident, was also against cityhood, and felt the wording on the November ballot was misleading.
“But now that we're here, I want the best elected people that we can have,” Aziz said.
He added that the de-annexation proposals he saw would’ve still left him in the city, so he wasn’t too invested in the idea.
Going forward, he hopes the council can beef up code enforcement and improve parks and recreation.
“People really want just more consistency and a cleaner city and streets … There's some blight and there's some areas that need attention,” Aziz said.
On the other side of cityhood, Joseph Jenkins Jr. and Camara Jenkins voted in favor of incorporation.
Camara Jenkins said she hopes the council can attract new businesses and restaurants to revitalize the area.
“We've always struggled with good eating spots,” she said.
Her taxes, she believed, won’t be much different than if they had remained in unincorporated Cobb. And if Mableton can be improved to more closely resemble nearby Smyrna, she said it’ll be worth it.
“Taxes are going to go up regardless … I'm not so much opposed to something going up, I just want to know what it's going up for, and hopefully something good,” she said.
Joseph Jenkins added he'd like to see more traffic lights on certain roads, and beautification of the city.
“Just cleaning up, gentrifying, keeping it going forward,” he said.
District 4 resident Shane Byler also supported cityhood.
“I just think its progress. There's a reason that Mableton is like it is today, and I think it could be more,” Byler said.
Garland Nealey, a District 3 resident who’s been in the area for eight or nine years, voted for incorporation with the hopes that a new government could attract businesses. Nealey himself owns a small business with his wife.
“I know there's going to be some hiccups along the way … But I think in the long run it's a good thing for the city of Mableton,” he said.
He thinks developing a zoning code will be one of the most important tasks for the new mayor and council. He said the de-annexation push by some residents would only delay progress.
“I know there's still going to be a lot of people that are divided and heated, and it'd just be nice to have some unity in the city moving forward,” he said.
Ultimately, Nealey believes everyone ought to participate in local government. He hopes the voter turnout is better this time around.
“No matter how difficult and frustrating it may be, it's what we got, so we got to make it work for the best,” Nealey said.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling place, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov. For more information on voting, visit cobbcounty.org/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.