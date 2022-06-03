The following results were certified by the Cobb County Board of Elections Friday morning. After initially certifying results Tuesday, the board had to correct and recertify results Friday. The recertification came after staff discovered that a memory card containing 2,203 ballots had not been uploaded before the initial certification.
Numbers and percentages reflect Cobb County votes only and do not include the total votes cast for statewide offices and other districts that extend beyond Cobb borders.
East Cobb cityhood
YES — 5,906 votes (26.58%)
NO — 16,313 votes (73.42%)
Lost Mountain cityhood
YES — 10,922 votes (42.04%)
NO — 15,058 votes (57.96%)
Vinings cityhood
YES — 1,280 votes (45.57%)
NO — 1,592 votes (55.43%)
U.S. Senate — Rep
GARY W. BLACK — 9,985 votes (11.09%)
JOSH CLARK — 3,756 votes (4.17%)
KELVIN KING — 4,468 votes (4.96%)
JONATHAN “JON” MCCOLUMN — 3,120 votes (3.47%)
LATHAM SADDLER — 13,256 votes (14.73%)
HERSCHEL JUNIOR WALKER — 55,433 votes (61.58%)
U.S. Senate — Dem
TAMARA JOHNSON-SHEALEY — 2,600 votes (4.12%)
RAPHAEL WARNOCK (I) — 60,507 votes (95.88%)
U.S. Congressional District 6 — Rep
JAKE EVANS — 6,452 votes (22.73%)
BYRON GATEWOOD — 1,864 votes (6.57%)
MEAGAN HANSON — 3,023 votes (10.65%)
BLAKE HARBIN — 1,096 votes (3.86%)
RICH MCCORMICK — 10,674 votes (37.61%)
PAULETTE SMITH — 381 votes (1.34%)
MALLORY STAPLES — 1,887 votes (6.65%)
SUZI VOYLES — 1,080 votes (3.81%)
EUGENE YU — 1,924 votes (6.78%)
U.S. Congressional District 6 — Dem
BOB CHRISTIAN — 6,455 votes (55.71%)
WAYNE C WHITE — 5,132 votes (44.29%)
U.S. Congressional District 11 — Rep
BARRY LOUDERMILK (I) — 41,079 (100.00%)
U.S. Congressional District 11 — Dem
ANTONIO DAZA — 24,433 votes (100.00%)
U.S. Congressional District 13 — Rep
CAESAR GONZALES — 2,979 votes (53.86%)
DOMINIKA HAWKINS — 1,117 votes (20.20%)
CALINA PLOTKY — 1,435 votes (25.94%)
U.S. Congressional District 13 — Dem
MARK BAKER — 1,324 votes (10.47%)
SHASTITY DRISCOLL — 1,967 votes (15.56%)
VINCENT FORT — 1,135 votes (8.98%)
DAVID SCOTT (I) — 8,218 votes (65.00%)
U.S. Congressional District 14 — Rep
ERIC CUNNINGHAM — 727 votes (9.64%)
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (I) — 4,215 votes (55.87%)
JAMES HAYGOOD — 406 votes (5.38%)
CHARLES LUTIN — 186 votes (2.47%)
JENNIFER STRAHAN — 1,816 votes (24.07%)
SETH SYNSTELIEN — 194 votes (2.57%)
U.S. Congressional District 14 — Dem
WENDY DAVIS — 1,829 votes (20.73%)
MARCUS FLOWERS — 6,523 votes (74.05%)
HOLLY MCCORMACK — 460 votes (5.21%)
Governor — Rep
CATHERINE DAVIS — 924 votes (1.01%)
BRIAN KEMP (I) — 74,770 votes (80.46%)
DAVID A. PERDUE — 14,745 votes (15.87%)
KANDISS TAYLOR — 2,173 votes (2.34%)
TOM WILLIAMS — 293 votes (0.32%)
Governor — Dem
STACEY ABRAMS — 62,680 votes (100%)
Lieutenant Governor — Rep
BURT JONES — 38,126 votes (44.99%)
MACK MCGREGOR — 9,936 votes (11.73%)
BUTCH MILLER — 27,786 votes (32.79%)
JEANNE SEAVER — 8,886 votes (10.49%)
Lieutenant Governor — Dem
ERICK E. ALLEN — 7,469 votes (12.57%)
CHARLIE BAILEY — 10,635 votes (17.91%)
TYRONE BROOKS JR — 5,034 votes (8.48%)
TONY BROWN — 1,777 votes (2.99%)
KWANZA HALL — 17,528 votes (29.51%)
JASON T. HAYES — 2,116 votes (3.56%)
DERRICK L. JACKSON — 4,093 votes (6.89%)
R. MALIK — 1,232 votes (2.07%)
RENITTA SHANNON — 9,512 votes (16.01%)
Secretary of State — Rep
DAVID C. BELLE ISLE — 8,537 votes (9.44%)
JODY HICE — 23,134 votes (25.59%)
T.J. HUDSON — 3,476 votes (3.85%)
BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (I) — 55,256 votes (61.12%)
Secretary of State — Dem
DEE DAWKINS-HAIGLER — 9,838 votes (16.39%)
JOHN EAVES — 4,724 votes (7.87%)
FLOYD GRIFFIN — 3,706 votes (6.18%)
BEE NGUYEN — 30,659 votes (51.09%)
MICHAEL OWENS — 11,083 votes (18.47%)
Attorney General — Rep
CHRIS CARR (I) — 67,020 votes (76.94%)
JOHN GORDON — 20,092 votes (23.06%)
Attorney General — Dem
JENNIFER “JEN” JORDAN — 47,438 votes (79.82%)
CHRISTIAN WISE SMITH — 11,996 votes (20.18%)
Commissioner of Agriculture — Rep
TYLER HARPER — 78,329 votes (100%)
Commissioner of Agriculture — Dem
WINFRED DUKES — 14,178 votes (24.82%)
NAKITA HEMINGWAY — 34,547 votes (60.48%)
FRED SWANN — 8,393 votes (14.69%)
Commissioner of Insurance — Rep
BEN COWART — 7,117 votes (8.40%)
JOHN KING (I) — 63,475 votes (74.90%)
PATRICK WITT — 14,155 votes (16.70%)
Commissioner of Insurance — Dem
RAPHAEL BAKER — 17,084 votes (29.83%)
JANICE LAWS ROBINSON — 29,615 votes (51.71%)
MATTHEW WILSON — 10,570 votes (18.46%)
State School Superintendent — Rep
JOHN D. BARGE — 21,812 votes (25.82%)
RICHARD WOODS (I) — 62,676 votes (74.18%)
State School Superintendent — Dem
CURREY HITCHENS — 6,694 votes (11.46%)
JAHA V. HOWARD — 16,110 votes (27.57%)
JAMES MORROW JR — 5,943 votes (10.17%)
ALISHA THOMAS SEARCY — 29,681 votes (50.80%)
Commissioner of Labor — Rep
KARTIK BHATT — 6,818 votes (8.81%)
MIKE COAN — 19,647 votes (25.38%)
BRUCE THOMPSON — 50,961 votes (65.82%)
Commissioner of Labor — Dem
WILLIAM “WILL” BODDIE JR — 15,174 votes (26.79%)
THOMAS DEAN — 5,101 votes (9.01%)
NICOLE HORN — 16,487 votes (29.11%)
LESTER G. JACKSON III — 7,975 votes (14.08%)
NADIA SURRENCY — 11,898 votes (21.01%)
Public Service Commissioner District 2 — Rep
TIM ECHOLS (I) — 79,275 votes (100%)
Public Service Commissioner District 2 — Dem
PATTY DURAND — 36,603 votes (66.08%)
RUSSELL EDWARDS — 18,788 votes (33.92%)
Public Service Commissioner District 3 — Rep
FITZ JOHNSON (I) — 77,867 votes (100%)
Public Service Commissioner District 3 — Dem
SHELIA EDWARDS — 31,264 votes (55.62%)
CHANDRA FARLE — 16,625 votes (28.93%)
MISSY MOORE — 8,685 votes (15.45%)
STATE SENATE
State Senate District 6 — Rep
FRED GLASS — 6,185 votes (63.28%)
ANGELIC MOORE — 3,589 votes (36.72%)
State Senate District 6 — Dem
JASON ESTEVES — 2,759 votes (43.01%)
LUISA WAKEMAN — 3,656 votes (56.99%)
State Senate District 32 — Rep
KAY KIRKPATRICK (I) — 9,883 votes (85.01%)
ANDY SOHA — 1,743 votes (14.99%)
State Senate District 32 — Dem
SYLVIA L. BENNETT — 5,651 votes (100%)
State Senate District 33 — Dem
EURIEL I. HEMMERLY — 4,855 votes (31.82%)
MICHAEL DOC RHETT — 10,401 votes (68.18%)
No Republican candidates qualified.
State Senate District 37 — Rep
DAVID DELK — 7,633 votes (26.28%)
SCOTT JOHNSON — 5,750 votes (19.79%)
ED SETZLER — 15,666 votes (53.93%)
State Senate District 37 — Dem
TITUS NICHOLS — 3,763 votes (29.95%)
VANESSA PARKER — 8,800 votes (70.05%)
State Senate District 38 — Dem
MELODY BRAY — 3,457 votes (32.26%)
MICHAEL CARSON — 983 votes (9.17%)
ADAM PETTY — 483 votes (4.51%)
HORACENA TATE (I) — 5,794 votes (54.06%)
No Republican candidates qualified.
State Senate District 56 — Rep
JOHN ALBERS (I) — 16,437 votes (100%)
State Senate District 56 — Dem
PATRICK THOMPSON — 6,525 votes (100%)
STATE HOUSE
State Representative District 22 — Rep
DONNA KOSICKI — 1,370 votes (45.08%)
JORDAN RIDLEY — 1,669 votes (54.92%)
State Representative District 22 — Dem
STACEE LASHONE HILL — 1,650 votes (100%)
State Representative District 34 — Rep
DEVAN SEABAUGH (I) — 11,143 votes (100%)
State Representative District 34 — Dem
DOROTHY COKER — 4,041 votes (100%)
State Representative District 35 — Rep
ROBERT TRIM — 4,088 votes (100%)
State Representative District 35 — Dem
LISA CAMPBELL — 2,051 votes (60.27%)
NICK MILLER — 563 votes (16.54%)
KYLE RINAUDO — 789 votes (23.4319%)
State Representative District 36 — Rep
GINNY EHRHART (I) — 11,597 (100%)
State Representative District 36 — Dem
JAMES F. RYNER — 4,448 (100%)
State Representative District 37 — Rep
MARITES “TESS” REDDING — 4,522 votes (100%)
State Representative District 37 — Dem
MARY FRANCES WILLIAMS (I) — 3,538 votes (100%)
State Representative District 38 — Dem
DAVID WILKERSON (I) — 6,264 votes (100%)
No Republican candidates qualified.
State Representative District 39 — Rep
OLIVIA ANGEL — 1,860 votes (100%)
State Representative District 39 — Dem
TERRY CUMMINGS — 1,752 votes (27.00%)
MONICA EVETTE DELANCY — 1,881 votes (28.99%)
DEBORAH JOHNSON — 1,262 votes (19.45%)
WANDA LESTERANTHONY — 238 votes (3.67%)
TAMARRE PIERRE — 1,355 votes (20.88%)
State Representative District 40 — Rep
FUN FONG — 4,536 votes (100%)
State Representative District 40 — Dem
THOMAS CASEZ — 2,281 votes (40.44%)
DOUG STONER — 3,360 votes (59.56%)
State Representative District 41 — Rep
JAMES ALLEN RODI — 2,083 votes (100%)
State Representative District 41 — Dem
MICHAEL SMITH (I) — 3,754 votes (100%)
State Representative District 42 — Dem
TERI ANULEWICZ (I) — 3,535 votes (100%)
No Republican candidates qualified.
State Representative District 43 — Rep
ANNA J. TILLMAN — 4,209 votes (100%)
State Representative District 43 — Dem
SOLOMON ADESANYA — 1,845 votes (57.16%)
BENJAMIN STAHL — 1,383 votes (42.84%)
State Representative District 44 — Rep
DON PARSONS (I) — 4,965 votes (100%)
State Representative District 44 — Dem
WILLIE MAE OYOGOA — 2,342 votes (100%)
State Representative District 45 — Rep
SHARON COOPER (I) — 10,718 votes (78.38%)
CARMINTHIA MOORE — 2,957 votes (21.62%)
State Representative District 45 — Dem
DUSTIN MCCORMICK — 5,226 votes (100%)
State Representative District 46 — Rep
JOHN CARSON (I) — 7,644 votes (100%)
State Representative District 46 — Dem
MICHEAL GARZA — 2,786 votes (100%)
Solicitor General — Dem
CHRIS LANNING — 23,402 (41.89%)
MAKIA METZGER — 32,460 (58.11%)
Solicitor General — Rep
COURTNEY BRUBAKER — 75,011 (100%)
County Commission District 1 — Rep
KELI GAMBRILL (I) — 29,565 (100%)
No Democratic candidates qualified.
County Commission District 3 — Rep
JOANN K. BIRRELL (I) — 25,489 (77.04%)
JUDY SARDEN — 7,596 (22.96%)
County Commission District 3 — Dem
CHRISTINE TRIEBSCH — 13,539 (100%)
Board of Education Post 2 — Rep
STEPHEN M. GEORGE JR — 2,363 (51.24%)
MATTHEW “ANTHONY” SEARS — 2,249 (48.76%)
Board of Education Post 2 — Dem
ANDRES SANDATE — 3,930 (46.65%)
BECKY SAYLER — 4,494 (53.35%)
Board of Education Post 4 — Rep
DAVID CHASTAIN (I) — 13,921 (100%)
Board of Education Post 4 — Dem
CATHERINE POZNIAK — 6,105 (100%)
Board of Education Post 6 — Dem
NICHELLE A. DAVIS — 6,334 (100%)
No Republican candidates qualified.
Smyrna City Council Ward 2
LATONIA P. HINES — 312 (31.39%)
NATALIE E. JONES — 101 (10.16%)
NATALIE KENG — 280 (28.17%)
MICHAEL J. STARKS — 163 (16.40%)
CYNTHIA WAGNER — 138 (13.88%)
State Supreme Court Justice
SHAWN ELLEN LAGRUA (I) — 129,591 (100%)
State Supreme Court Justice
CARLA MCMILLIAN (I) — 129,969 (100%)
State Supreme Court Justice
VERONICA BRINSON — 42,906 (31.45%)
VERDA M. COLVIN (I) — 93,507 (68.55%)
State Court of Appeals Judge
CHRIS MCFADDEN (I) — 128,901 (100%)
State Court of Appeals Judge
TREA PIPKIN (I) — 127,991 (100%)
State Court of Appeals Judge
ANNE ELIZABETH BARNES (I) — 129,794 (100%)
Cobb County Superior Court Judge
ANN HARRIS (I) — 128,428 (100%)
Cobb County Superior Court Judge
CHARLES FORD — 24,330 (18.21%)
ROB LEONARD (I) — 90,501 (67.75%)
MATT MCMASTER — 18,744 (14.03%)
Cobb County Superior Court Judge (Flournoy, open seat)
SONJA N. BROWN — 37,718 (29.10%)
DANIELE JOHNSON — 18,740 (14.46%)
JAMES LUTTRELL — 28,095 (21.68%)
TANEESHA MARSHALL — 20,634 (15.92%)
GERALD MOORE — 24,410 (18.84%)
Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 5
ERIC BREWTON (I) — 127,129 (100%)
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 1
JASON B. FINCHER (I) — 127,016 (100%)
Cobb County State Judge Division 2, Post 4
BRIDGETTE CAMPBELL GLOVER (I) — 127,684 (100%)
Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 5
ASHLEY J. PALMER (I) — 127,773 (100%)
