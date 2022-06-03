The following results were certified by the Cobb County Board of Elections Friday morning. After initially certifying results Tuesday, the board had to correct and recertify results Friday. The recertification came after staff discovered that a memory card containing 2,203 ballots had not been uploaded before the initial certification.

Numbers and percentages reflect Cobb County votes only and do not include the total votes cast for statewide offices and other districts that extend beyond Cobb borders.

East Cobb cityhood

YES — 5,906 votes (26.58%)

NO — 16,313 votes (73.42%)

Lost Mountain cityhood

YES — 10,922 votes (42.04%)

NO — 15,058 votes (57.96%)

Vinings cityhood

YES — 1,280 votes (45.57%)

NO — 1,592 votes (55.43%)

U.S. Senate — Rep

GARY W. BLACK — 9,985 votes (11.09%)

JOSH CLARK — 3,756 votes (4.17%)

KELVIN KING — 4,468 votes (4.96%)

JONATHAN “JON” MCCOLUMN — 3,120 votes (3.47%)

LATHAM SADDLER — 13,256 votes (14.73%)

HERSCHEL JUNIOR WALKER — 55,433 votes (61.58%)

U.S. Senate — Dem

TAMARA JOHNSON-SHEALEY — 2,600 votes (4.12%)

RAPHAEL WARNOCK (I) — 60,507 votes (95.88%)

U.S. Congressional District 6 — Rep

JAKE EVANS — 6,452 votes (22.73%)

BYRON GATEWOOD — 1,864 votes (6.57%)

MEAGAN HANSON — 3,023 votes (10.65%)

BLAKE HARBIN — 1,096 votes (3.86%)

RICH MCCORMICK — 10,674 votes (37.61%)

PAULETTE SMITH — 381 votes (1.34%) 

MALLORY STAPLES — 1,887 votes (6.65%)

SUZI VOYLES — 1,080 votes (3.81%)

EUGENE YU — 1,924 votes (6.78%)

U.S. Congressional District 6 — Dem

BOB CHRISTIAN — 6,455 votes (55.71%)

WAYNE C WHITE — 5,132 votes (44.29%)

U.S. Congressional District 11 — Rep

BARRY LOUDERMILK (I) — 41,079 (100.00%)

U.S. Congressional District 11 — Dem

ANTONIO DAZA — 24,433 votes (100.00%)

U.S. Congressional District 13 — Rep

CAESAR GONZALES — 2,979 votes (53.86%)

DOMINIKA HAWKINS — 1,117 votes (20.20%)

CALINA PLOTKY — 1,435 votes (25.94%)

U.S. Congressional District 13 — Dem

MARK BAKER — 1,324 votes (10.47%)

SHASTITY DRISCOLL — 1,967 votes (15.56%)

VINCENT FORT — 1,135 votes (8.98%)

DAVID SCOTT (I) — 8,218 votes (65.00%) 

U.S. Congressional District 14 — Rep

ERIC CUNNINGHAM — 727 votes (9.64%)

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (I) — 4,215 votes (55.87%)

JAMES HAYGOOD — 406 votes (5.38%)

CHARLES LUTIN — 186 votes (2.47%)

JENNIFER STRAHAN — 1,816 votes (24.07%)

SETH SYNSTELIEN — 194 votes (2.57%)

U.S. Congressional District 14 — Dem

WENDY DAVIS — 1,829 votes (20.73%)

MARCUS FLOWERS — 6,523 votes (74.05%)

HOLLY MCCORMACK — 460 votes (5.21%)

Governor — Rep

CATHERINE DAVIS — 924 votes (1.01%)

BRIAN KEMP (I) — 74,770 votes (80.46%)

DAVID A. PERDUE — 14,745 votes (15.87%)

KANDISS TAYLOR — 2,173 votes (2.34%)

TOM WILLIAMS — 293 votes (0.32%)

Governor — Dem

STACEY ABRAMS — 62,680 votes (100%)

Lieutenant Governor — Rep

BURT JONES — 38,126 votes (44.99%)

MACK MCGREGOR — 9,936 votes (11.73%)

BUTCH MILLER — 27,786 votes (32.79%)

JEANNE SEAVER — 8,886 votes (10.49%)

Lieutenant Governor — Dem

ERICK E. ALLEN — 7,469  votes (12.57%)

CHARLIE BAILEY — 10,635 votes (17.91%)

TYRONE BROOKS JR — 5,034 votes (8.48%)

TONY BROWN — 1,777 votes (2.99%)

KWANZA HALL — 17,528 votes (29.51%)

JASON T. HAYES — 2,116 votes (3.56%)

DERRICK L. JACKSON — 4,093 votes (6.89%)

R. MALIK — 1,232 votes (2.07%)

RENITTA SHANNON — 9,512 votes (16.01%)

Secretary of State — Rep

DAVID C. BELLE ISLE — 8,537 votes (9.44%)

JODY HICE — 23,134 votes (25.59%)

T.J. HUDSON — 3,476 votes (3.85%)

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (I) — 55,256 votes (61.12%) 

Secretary of State — Dem

DEE DAWKINS-HAIGLER — 9,838 votes (16.39%)

JOHN EAVES — 4,724 votes (7.87%)

FLOYD GRIFFIN — 3,706 votes (6.18%)

BEE NGUYEN — 30,659 votes (51.09%)

MICHAEL OWENS — 11,083 votes (18.47%)

Attorney General — Rep

CHRIS CARR (I) — 67,020 votes (76.94%)

JOHN GORDON — 20,092 votes (23.06%)

Attorney General — Dem

JENNIFER “JEN” JORDAN — 47,438 votes (79.82%)

CHRISTIAN WISE SMITH — 11,996 votes (20.18%)

Commissioner of Agriculture — Rep

TYLER HARPER — 78,329 votes (100%)

Commissioner of Agriculture — Dem

WINFRED DUKES — 14,178 votes (24.82%)

NAKITA HEMINGWAY — 34,547 votes (60.48%)

FRED SWANN — 8,393 votes (14.69%)

Commissioner of Insurance — Rep

BEN COWART — 7,117 votes (8.40%)

JOHN KING (I) — 63,475 votes (74.90%)

PATRICK WITT — 14,155 votes (16.70%)

Commissioner of Insurance — Dem

RAPHAEL BAKER — 17,084 votes (29.83%)

JANICE LAWS ROBINSON — 29,615 votes (51.71%)

MATTHEW WILSON — 10,570 votes (18.46%)

State School Superintendent — Rep

JOHN D. BARGE — 21,812 votes (25.82%)

RICHARD WOODS (I) — 62,676 votes (74.18%)

State School Superintendent — Dem

CURREY HITCHENS — 6,694 votes (11.46%)

JAHA V. HOWARD — 16,110 votes (27.57%)

JAMES MORROW JR — 5,943 votes (10.17%)

ALISHA THOMAS SEARCY — 29,681 votes (50.80%)

Commissioner of Labor — Rep

KARTIK BHATT — 6,818 votes (8.81%)

MIKE COAN — 19,647 votes (25.38%)

BRUCE THOMPSON — 50,961 votes (65.82%)

Commissioner of Labor — Dem

WILLIAM “WILL” BODDIE JR — 15,174 votes (26.79%)

THOMAS DEAN — 5,101 votes (9.01%)

NICOLE HORN — 16,487 votes (29.11%) 

LESTER G. JACKSON III — 7,975 votes (14.08%)

NADIA SURRENCY — 11,898 votes (21.01%)

Public Service Commissioner District 2 — Rep

TIM ECHOLS (I) — 79,275 votes (100%)

Public Service Commissioner District 2 — Dem

PATTY DURAND — 36,603 votes (66.08%)

RUSSELL EDWARDS — 18,788 votes (33.92%)

Public Service Commissioner District 3 — Rep

FITZ JOHNSON (I) — 77,867 votes (100%)

Public Service Commissioner District 3 — Dem

SHELIA EDWARDS — 31,264 votes (55.62%)

CHANDRA FARLE — 16,625 votes (28.93%)

MISSY MOORE — 8,685 votes (15.45%)

STATE SENATE

State Senate District 6 — Rep

FRED GLASS — 6,185 votes (63.28%)

ANGELIC MOORE — 3,589 votes (36.72%)

State Senate District 6 — Dem

JASON ESTEVES — 2,759 votes (43.01%)

LUISA WAKEMAN — 3,656 votes (56.99%)

State Senate District 32 — Rep

KAY KIRKPATRICK (I) — 9,883 votes (85.01%)

ANDY SOHA — 1,743 votes (14.99%)

State Senate District 32 — Dem

SYLVIA L. BENNETT — 5,651 votes (100%)

State Senate District 33 — Dem

EURIEL I. HEMMERLY — 4,855 votes (31.82%)

MICHAEL DOC RHETT — 10,401 votes (68.18%)

No Republican candidates qualified.

State Senate District 37 — Rep

DAVID DELK — 7,633 votes (26.28%)

SCOTT JOHNSON — 5,750 votes (19.79%)

ED SETZLER — 15,666 votes (53.93%)

State Senate District 37 — Dem

TITUS NICHOLS — 3,763 votes (29.95%)

VANESSA PARKER — 8,800 votes (70.05%)

State Senate District 38 — Dem

MELODY BRAY — 3,457 votes (32.26%)

MICHAEL CARSON — 983 votes (9.17%)

ADAM PETTY — 483 votes (4.51%)

HORACENA TATE (I) — 5,794 votes (54.06%)

No Republican candidates qualified.

State Senate District 56 — Rep

JOHN ALBERS (I) — 16,437 votes (100%)

State Senate District 56 — Dem

PATRICK THOMPSON — 6,525 votes (100%)

STATE HOUSE

State Representative District 22 — Rep

DONNA KOSICKI — 1,370 votes (45.08%)

JORDAN RIDLEY — 1,669 votes (54.92%)

State Representative District 22 — Dem

STACEE LASHONE HILL — 1,650 votes (100%)

State Representative District 34 — Rep

DEVAN SEABAUGH (I) — 11,143 votes (100%)

State Representative District 34 — Dem

DOROTHY COKER — 4,041 votes (100%)

State Representative District 35 — Rep

ROBERT TRIM — 4,088 votes (100%)

State Representative District 35 — Dem

LISA CAMPBELL — 2,051 votes (60.27%)

NICK MILLER — 563 votes (16.54%)

KYLE RINAUDO — 789 votes (23.4319%)

State Representative District 36 — Rep

GINNY EHRHART (I) — 11,597 (100%)

State Representative District 36 — Dem

JAMES F. RYNER — 4,448 (100%)

State Representative District 37 — Rep

MARITES “TESS” REDDING — 4,522 votes (100%)

State Representative District 37 — Dem

MARY FRANCES WILLIAMS (I) — 3,538 votes (100%)

State Representative District 38 — Dem

DAVID WILKERSON (I) — 6,264 votes (100%)

No Republican candidates qualified.

State Representative District 39 — Rep

OLIVIA ANGEL — 1,860 votes (100%)

State Representative District 39 — Dem

TERRY CUMMINGS — 1,752 votes (27.00%)

MONICA EVETTE DELANCY — 1,881 votes (28.99%)

DEBORAH JOHNSON — 1,262 votes (19.45%)

WANDA LESTERANTHONY — 238 votes (3.67%)

TAMARRE PIERRE — 1,355 votes (20.88%)

State Representative District 40 — Rep

FUN FONG — 4,536 votes (100%)

State Representative District 40 — Dem

THOMAS CASEZ — 2,281 votes (40.44%)

DOUG STONER — 3,360 votes (59.56%)

State Representative District 41 — Rep

JAMES ALLEN RODI — 2,083 votes (100%)

State Representative District 41 — Dem

MICHAEL SMITH (I) — 3,754 votes (100%)

State Representative District 42 — Dem

TERI ANULEWICZ (I) — 3,535 votes (100%)

No Republican candidates qualified.

State Representative District 43 — Rep

ANNA J. TILLMAN — 4,209 votes (100%)

State Representative District 43 — Dem

SOLOMON ADESANYA — 1,845 votes (57.16%)

BENJAMIN STAHL — 1,383 votes (42.84%)

State Representative District 44 — Rep

DON PARSONS (I) — 4,965 votes (100%)

State Representative District 44 — Dem

WILLIE MAE OYOGOA — 2,342 votes (100%)

State Representative District 45 — Rep

SHARON COOPER (I) — 10,718 votes (78.38%)

CARMINTHIA MOORE — 2,957 votes (21.62%)

State Representative District 45 — Dem

DUSTIN MCCORMICK — 5,226 votes (100%)

State Representative District 46 — Rep

JOHN CARSON (I) — 7,644 votes (100%)

State Representative District 46 — Dem

MICHEAL GARZA — 2,786 votes (100%)

Solicitor General — Dem

CHRIS LANNING — 23,402 (41.89%)

MAKIA METZGER — 32,460 (58.11%)

Solicitor General — Rep

COURTNEY BRUBAKER — 75,011 (100%)

County Commission District 1 — Rep

KELI GAMBRILL (I) — 29,565 (100%)

No Democratic candidates qualified.

County Commission District 3 — Rep

JOANN K. BIRRELL (I) — 25,489 (77.04%)

JUDY SARDEN — 7,596 (22.96%)

County Commission District 3 — Dem

CHRISTINE TRIEBSCH — 13,539 (100%)

Board of Education Post 2 — Rep

STEPHEN M. GEORGE JR — 2,363 (51.24%)

MATTHEW “ANTHONY” SEARS — 2,249 (48.76%)

Board of Education Post 2 — Dem

ANDRES SANDATE — 3,930 (46.65%)

BECKY SAYLER — 4,494 (53.35%)

Board of Education Post 4 — Rep

DAVID CHASTAIN (I) — 13,921 (100%)

Board of Education Post 4 — Dem

CATHERINE POZNIAK — 6,105 (100%)

Board of Education Post 6 — Dem

NICHELLE A. DAVIS — 6,334 (100%)

No Republican candidates qualified.

Smyrna City Council Ward 2

LATONIA P. HINES — 312 (31.39%)

NATALIE E. JONES — 101 (10.16%)

NATALIE KENG — 280 (28.17%)

MICHAEL J. STARKS — 163 (16.40%)

CYNTHIA WAGNER — 138 (13.88%)

State Supreme Court Justice

SHAWN ELLEN LAGRUA (I) — 129,591 (100%)

State Supreme Court Justice

CARLA MCMILLIAN (I) — 129,969 (100%)

State Supreme Court Justice

VERONICA BRINSON — 42,906 (31.45%)

VERDA M. COLVIN (I) — 93,507 (68.55%)

State Court of Appeals Judge

CHRIS MCFADDEN (I) — 128,901 (100%)

State Court of Appeals Judge

TREA PIPKIN (I) — 127,991 (100%)

State Court of Appeals Judge

ANNE ELIZABETH BARNES (I) — 129,794 (100%)

Cobb County Superior Court Judge

ANN HARRIS (I) — 128,428 (100%)

Cobb County Superior Court Judge

CHARLES FORD — 24,330 (18.21%)

ROB LEONARD (I) — 90,501 (67.75%)

MATT MCMASTER — 18,744 (14.03%)

Cobb County Superior Court Judge (Flournoy, open seat)

SONJA N. BROWN — 37,718 (29.10%)

DANIELE JOHNSON — 18,740 (14.46%)

JAMES LUTTRELL — 28,095 (21.68%)

TANEESHA MARSHALL — 20,634 (15.92%)

GERALD MOORE — 24,410 (18.84%)

Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 5

ERIC BREWTON (I) — 127,129 (100%)

Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 1

JASON B. FINCHER (I) — 127,016 (100%)

Cobb County State Judge Division 2, Post 4

BRIDGETTE CAMPBELL GLOVER (I) — 127,684 (100%)

Cobb County State Court Judge Division 2, Post 5

ASHLEY J. PALMER (I) — 127,773 (100%)

