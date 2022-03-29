MARIETTA — Tuesday evening’s stump speech from gubernatorial hopeful David Perdue seemed to suggest he’s running against two candidates at once.
The former U.S. senator, before a crowd of dozens at the Cobb County Republican Party headquarters, had no shortage of disdain for presumptive Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.
“If I have to tell you why we don’t want Stacey Abrams, then I’m here for the wrong meeting,” he said of his hopeful rival.
To face Abrams in November, however, Perdue will have to knock off incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the May 24 Republican primary. Perdue is down 11 points against the governor according to a Fox News poll released earlier this month. And despite saying when he kicked off his campaign last year, “I like Brian,” and that his challenge “isn’t personal,” he heaped scorn on his opponent.
“He’s got to go,” Perdue declared to murmurs of approval from the crowd. “…He’s got to go because he sold us out.”
Warming up the crowd for Perdue, former U.S. Speaker Newt Gingrich, who represented part of Cobb County while serving in the 6th Congressional District, said Kemp had been “taken to the cleaners” in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
"It was just all suspicious. Why would you block a special session? Why would you refuse to investigate?" Gingrich said after the event.
Yet Kemp told the MDJ earlier Tuesday that calling a special session would have cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars, to no effect.
"They wanted to change the rules in the middle of the game. Well, you can't do that. There's plenty of law and precedent out there that says that," Kemp said.
Perdue has staked much of his campaign — and his opposition to Kemp — on the claim that 2020’s election was rife with fraud, an allegation the courts have not supported and investigative agencies have said is false.
“If we had any investigation to try to get to the truth, to protect the legitimacy of our voting system, then this might be a different situation,” Perdue told the MDJ after his speech.
Multiple audits, including by the Georgia secretary of state and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, found no voter fraud in Cobb County or the state of Georgia that could have impacted the outcome of the 2020 election. But the claim remains central to Perdue’s candidacy.
"Treason," some in the audience muttered at the invocation of Kemp's name alongside the fraud charges.
John Downey, a Cobb GOP officer, agreed with Perdue that Kemp “lacked the stamina and the zeal” to press the issue in 2020.
“It was a very concise and dynamic speech. He hit some key issues that I think will resonate,” Downey said.
Back at his stump speech, Perdue broadened his attacks on Kemp to themes like the economic development deal with electric truck manufacturer Rivian. Kemp has touted the agreement as the largest single economic development project in Georgia history, bringing in some 7,500 jobs. Perdue contends it's corruption at its finest.
“Over in Rutledge, George, a couple of landowners — that land down there’s somewhere around $8,000 or $9,000 an acre … So these folks in a smoke-filled back room somewhere, with this governor, made a deal, and they're selling land for upwards of $60,000 (an acre) — six times what it's worth,” Perdue said.
He also name-checked rising crime. While Gingrich attributed the spike to liberal district attorneys, Perdue said “the governor sold us out on this too” by not keeping the Georgia State Patrol’s turnover rate down.
"That's a lack of leadership and that's bad management,” as he put it.
Republican leaders wary of Perdue's run have warned the intraparty war could hurt the nominee, whoever they are, come November. After a long line of supporters grabbed their photo with Gingrich and Perdue, the MDJ asked Perdue if he’d support Kemp, were his primary bid unsuccessful.
“Well, I'm going to win this. You know, we’ve been all over the state — we have to win it, because I don't think Brian Kemp can beat Stacey Abrams,” he said, before acknowledging that beating Abrams is the ultimate endgame.
“We're going to — all of us Republicans are going to make sure that Stacey is not the governor,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.