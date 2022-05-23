Voters across Georgia will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in federal, state and local elections.
On the ballot are primary elections for statewide elected officials, including the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
Partisan primary voters members will also select nominees for elections to Congress, the U.S. Senate, the state legislature, and local county commissions and school boards.
Nonpartisan judicial general elections will also be on the ballot.
In Cobb, three cityhood referendums will be voted up or down by residents who live in the boundaries of a proposed city. Cobb could see the proposed cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings created if the referendums pass. There is also a nonpartisan election to fill a vacant seat on the Smyrna City Council.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot.
To check your voter registration, precinct location and to view a sample ballot, visit the Georgia My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Voters are reminded to bring a photo ID when they go to the polls.
Early voting ended Friday with an all-time high of more than 850,000 voters either casting a ballot in person or returning an absentee ballot.
The statewide totals represented a 168% increase over early voting ahead of the last gubernatorial primaries in 2018 and a 212% jump over early voting turnout for the primaries two years ago.
In Cobb, 55,492 people voted early in-person. Cobb Elections has also sent out 9,457 absentee ballots, 7,157 of which have been returned. Of the returned ballots, 6,240 have been accepted and 141 have been rejected.
Between early in-person ballots and accepted absentee ballots, about 61,700 ballots have been cast in Cobb, representing about 12% of the county’s registered voters.
Absentee ballot drop boxes were closed when early voting ended. People who still need to return absentee ballots can drop them off in-person at the Cobb County Elections main office on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, if they have not already mailed them.
