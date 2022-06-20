Cobb County and Georgia voters will head to the polls Tuesday to settle unfinished business from the May 24 primary elections.
Runoffs for a slate of federal and state races will determine each party’s nominees for the November general election, while two local races will be decided as the top two vote-getters from the last round go head-to-head.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. As of Friday, the last day of early voting, 8,521 Cobb residents had cast a ballot prior to Election Day, with just over 3,500 returning an absentee ballot. By contrast, over 55,000 Cobb residents cast an early in-person ballot before the May 24 primaries.
Voters who have received but not yet mailed their absentee ballots can return them to Cobb Elections’ main office on Whitlock Avenue; all ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Elections Director Janine Eveler told the MDJ Monday her office had not encountered any issues during the advance voting period.
Sample ballots for the runoff elections can be viewed at www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/election-day, and are advised to check their registration status at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Cobb Republicans will have their eyes on the 6th Congressional District, where a heated battle has played out in recent weeks between Jake Evans and Dr. Rich McCormick.
Evans, an attorney and former chair of the Georgia Ethics Commission, and McCormick, a Marine veteran and emergency room doctor, have leveled attacks at one another over their conservative bona fides — or alleged lack thereof. While Evans enjoys the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, McCormick holds a fundraising advantage of more than $1 million heading into election day.
McCormick emerged in the lead in the May 24 primary with 43% of the vote, while Evans secured around 23%.
The winner of Tuesday’s contest will likely have their most difficult campaigning behind them, as the recently redrawn district leans 24 points towards the GOP, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Democrats, meanwhile, will be tasked with choosing their party nominees in most statewide offices, save for governor and attorney general (Stacey Abrams and state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, handily won those races last month).
Charlie Bailey, a former candidate for attorney general, will face off against former U.S. representative and Atlanta city councilman Kwanza Hall in the runoff for lieutenant governor. Hall received 30% of the vote in the primary, to Bailey’s 17%.
For secretary of state, state Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, is in a runoff against former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler. Nguyen was the lead vote-getter in the primary with 44%, while Dawkins-Haigler received 18%.
Other Democratic statewide runoffs will include contests for commissioner of insurance, between Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker, and commissioner of labor, between state Rep. William Boddie, D-East Point, and Nicole Horn.
Abrams, for her part, announced earlier this month she would endorse Bailey, Nguyen, and Boddie in their respective races.
Meanwhile, out of more than two dozen state legislature elections in Cobb, just one is heading to a runoff Tuesday. Terry Cummings and Monica DeLancy, who earned 27% and 28% of the vote in the primary, are the two Democratic candidates seeking to replace retiring state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, in House District 39.
At the bottom of the ballot will be two non-partisan local races. Latonia Hines and Natalie Keng are vying for Smyrna’s Ward 2 City Council seat, to replace former Councilman Austin Wagner. And Sonja N. Brown and James Luttrell will look to replace retiring Judge Robert Flournoy on the Cobb County Superior Court bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.