ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives passed Republican-sponsored maps to redraw districts for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners and Cobb Board of Education Monday afternoon.
The vote was 95-64 for the commission map, and 94-59 for the school board map. The Cobb delegation voted the same way for both maps, split down party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against. Both maps were sent to the Georgia Senate for consideration.
Commission map
The commission map, sponsored by state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, draws sitting Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson out of her district. It shifts the current map, roughly divided into east, north, west, and south Cobb, into one that has districts for northeast, west and south Cobb, with District 2 taking up the I-75 corridor from Vinings to Marietta.
Democrats have accused Carson and his Republican colleagues of engaging in racist gerrymandering, charges the map’s authors have vehemently denied. Republicans have said their map preserves the current 3-2 Democratic majority on the commission.
Republican legislators have circumvented the traditional redistricting process, advancing maps that were not supported by a majority of the county’s legislative delegation, which is majority Democratic. Republicans have argued that the local delegation route would not have worked anyway, since while Cobb’s House delegation is majority Democratic, the Cobb’s Senate delegation is split evenly by party, and the parties could not reach consensus on one map.
“This is the installation of minority rule,” said state Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, who grilled Republicans on the maps during a committee hearing last week. “It is a dangerous precedent that should be rejected by all of us, no matter what side of the aisle we belong to. But instead, we are met with gross indifference.”
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, said that the map drawn by state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, which the Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 along party lines to support, would have seen the commission become completely Democratic by 2026.
“The folks who are the most shrill and the most ugly in their presentations and their criticism of these maps, are themselves the ones in that very dark room scheming a complete partisan takeover of Cobb County,” Setzler said.
The map passed Monday shores up Republican Commissioner JoAnn Birrell’s District 3. The GOP, Setzler argued, has been “magnanimous” by not trying to draw districts that would have flipped the commission back to Republican control.
Carson said the maps keep communities of interest together, describing the new District 2 as “the urbanization along (Interstate) 75.”
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, said that while the highway was certainly an important commercial artery, it did not constitute a community of interest. She also said the GOP maps were drawn in secret.
“From the time these maps were but a twinkle in my colleagues’ eyes, they were concealed. … If this commission map is indeed a map that all residents in Cobb County can be proud of, why the opacity?” Anulewicz said.
Setzler, for his part, said Allen himself had been opaque, pointing to an email Allen sent to some delegation members showing them his map before showing it to the entire delegation. Allen countered by saying he had shown the maps first to those members because they were elected leaders of the delegation, not because they were Democrats.
Allen, who is campaigning to be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor, said Republicans had targeted Richardson, a “young, universally respected progressive voice,” to remove her from office after she had served just a year of her four-year term.
Yet Republicans say it’s not their fault Richardson recently chose to move to the northern part of her district close to the boundaries of neighboring Commissioner JoAnn Birrell’s district.
“We’re called to be statesmen,” Setzler said. “The idea that we would draw maps around where one person and their real estate agent decided to put in a real estate offer is simply nonsense. It’s beneath this body.”
Democrats said the map was an effort to preserve the power of white Republicans in a county that in 2020 elected Black female commissioners.
“I know I’m going to get accused of playing the race card,” Allen said. “But let me be clear, I am only playing the hand I was dealt. Plus, I’m used to that. When uncomfortable truths are spoken, that seems to be the default.”
State Reps. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, and David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, lamented the redistricting process, but were resigned to the fact that they were powerless to stop the GOP map.
“I’m going to be honest with you, this sh-- su---,” Wilkerson said. “And I apologize for that, but I go to my wife, and she doesn’t want to hear about this. … It’s hard to go home and tell people that you serve with some great people, when they do this to your county, when they do this to people you represent.”
Later, Carson apologized on behalf of the county for the language.
“I apologize that this whole process has had to take slander, language and so forth,” Carson said. “Cobb County is better than this.”
Cobb school board map
After nearly an hour of debate on the commissioner map, the school board map saw much less back-and-forth.
The Cobb school board in December voted 4-3 to support the map, which was proposed by then-Chair Randy Scamihorn. The board’s three Democrats voted against supporting the map.
The map draws two of those Democrats, Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis, into the same district (Howard, however, has said he plans to run for state school board superintendent).
“The current map kept every member who was eligible for reelection inside their same post,” said state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb. “That’s a difficult job given where some of the members do live close to each other, and the natural population shifts that have occurred over the past 10 years.”
