The Georgia Democratic and Republican parties have submitted lists of advisory ballot questions that will appear on ballots in the May 24 primary election. The nonbinding, yes-or-no questions are submitted to primary voters and are meant to provide parties with information about their voters’ views.
“Normally, it's something that the party wants to emphasize, something they find value in, something they find important, whether it's on a social issue or economic matter. … They can use them to motivate voters and they can use them to sort of build consensus around policy preferences,” said Kerwin Swint, a political science professor at Kennesaw State University.
Democrats will be asked questions about student loan forgiveness, paid family leave, universal pre-K, legalizing marijuana and more.
Republicans will be asked about charter school funding, social media regulations, transgender athletes, cityhood for the Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead and more.
Here are the questions that Democratic primary voters will be asked:
- Should the United States remove obstacles to economic advancement by forgiving all student loan debt?
- Should all Georgians have access to paid parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child?
- Should every three- and four-year-old in Georgia be given the opportunity to attend a high-quality preschool free of charge?
- Should Georgia voters have the right to gather signed petitions to directly place questions on the ballot, whether to change the law or poll the public?
- Should families earning less than $150,000 per year receive an expanded tax credit to help cover the costs of raising children?
- Should the State of Georgia expand access to health care for over half a million Georgians by utilizing federal funds to expand Medicaid?
- Should the State of Georgia expand voter access by increasing early voting opportunities, allowing same-day voter registration, removing obstacles to voting by mail, and installing secure ballot drop boxes, accessible at all times, through Election Day?
- Should marijuana be legalized, taxed, and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older, with proceeds going towards education, infrastructure, and health care programs?
- Should the State of Georgia incentivize the development of clean, renewable energy sources to support America's energy independence?
Here are the questions that Republican primary voters will be asked:
- The Biden administration has stopped building the border wall and illegal border crossings have dramatically increased. Should securing our border be a national priority?
- Education is the largest line item in the state budget. Should education dollars follow the student to the school that best fits their need, whether it is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual, or homeschool?
- Florida has passed a law to stop social media platforms from influencing political campaigns by censoring candidates. Should Georgia pass such a law to protect free speech in political campaigns?
- Two of the three current federal work visa programs are lottery based. Should issuance of federal work visas instead be based on job skills?
- Biological males who identify as females have begun competing in female sports. Should schools in Georgia allow biological males to compete in female sports?
- To prevent ballot tampering, state law prohibits political operatives from handling absentee ballots once they have been marked by a voter. To protect the integrity of our elections, should the enforcement of laws against ballot tampering be a priority?
- Absentee drop boxes are vulnerable to illegal ballot trafficking. Should absentee ballot drop boxes be eliminated?
- Crime has dramatically increased throughout the country including in our capital city of Atlanta. Should the citizens of residential areas like the Buckhead community of Atlanta be allowed to vote to create their own city governments and police departments?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.