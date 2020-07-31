Four polls, one in each of Cobb County’s four districts, will open Monday, giving county residents more options to cast an early, in-person ballot ahead of the Aug. 11 runoff election.
Early voting for the runoff election began July 20 with one location: the county elections headquarters on Whitlock Avenue.
The locations set to open Monday are:
- North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S Main St., Acworth
- Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
- East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
Each will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 7.
More than 1,300 people have cast an early, in-person ballot as of Friday. Another 21,616 have voted absentee.
The number of completed Democratic ballots far outpaces the number of completed Republican and nonpartisan ballots. But several Democrats are headed to the runoff, whereas only one Republican race — the one for Cobb Board of Commissioners District 2, which covers east Cobb — has gone to a runoff.
Democrat primary races headed to a runoff are those for Cobb Board of Commissioners District 4, Georgia House District 35 and Clerk of Superior Court.
Nonpartisan races that will be decided Aug. 11 are those to succeed retiring Superior Court Judge Steve Schuster and retiring Cobb State Court Post 6 Judge Toby Prodgers.
