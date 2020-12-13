Advanced, in-person voting for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats starts Monday.
Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue were unable to secure more than 50% of the vote in the November general election, thus forcing a runoff against their respective Democratic challengers, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
The nation’s eyes are on the Peach State as the Jan. 5 runoff results will determine control of the Senate.
Five locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday this week, and Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Voters may visit any of the following locations and are reminded to bring a photo ID:
♦ Cobb elections’ main office at 736 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta
♦ North Cobb Regional Library at 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw
♦ East Cobb Government Center at 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
♦ Riverside EpiCenter at 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
♦ Ron Anderson Recreation Center at 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs
Two additional locations will open Dec. 28, the third week of the early voting period, and will be available Monday-Wednesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and Thursday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.:
♦ The Arts Place-Mountain View at 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
♦ The Smyrna Community Center at 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna
There will be no early voting on Sundays, as well as from Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1-4. Those who want to vote on New Year’s Eve will have shortened hours to do so, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Voters who wait until Election Day will have to cast their ballots at their assigned precincts, which they can look up on the Georgia secretary of state’s website. They must also bring their IDs.
Unlike the general election, where Cobb residents waited anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours to vote early, casting a vote in the runoff may go relatively quickly, according to Cobb elections director Janine Eveler.
“I imagine there is high interest (in the runoffs), but it is close to the holidays, which could cut down on turnout,” Eveler said in an email Sunday. “We are adding check-in stations and the ballot is short, so that should help with lines.”
For those who would rather not vote in person, Eveler said there is plenty of time to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail or leave at one of the county’s 16 ballot drop boxes.
“We recommend that people apply (for an absentee ballot) no later than one week before the election,” Eveler said.
The drop-off locations are as follows:
♦ Cobb County Elections & Registration, 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta
♦ Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive, SW, Marietta
♦ West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW, Kennesaw
♦ North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw
♦ Cobb Fire Station 8, 2380 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw
♦ Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta
♦ Mountain View Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
♦ East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
♦ Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
♦ Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell St. SE, Smyrna
♦ Cobb County Fire Station 4, 1901 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta
♦ South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell
♦ South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway, Austell
♦ South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay St., Mableton
♦ Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs
♦ Cobb County Fire Station 13, 4640 Dallas Highway, Marietta
