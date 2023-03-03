MABLETON — Voters slowly trickled into the Mable House Arts Center on a rainy Friday morning to cast their ballots in the new city’s municipal elections.
That low turnout has been the norm during the first week of early voting.
“We kind of thought it was going to be a little bit heavier turnout,” Janine Eveler, Cobb Elections director, told the MDJ Friday afternoon.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, 479 people had voted at the Mable House Arts Center since early voting began Monday, while 136 people had cast ballots at the South Cobb Community Center and 111 absentee ballots had been requested, Eveler said.
That’s only 615 out of the 47,200 registered voters in the new city, a mere 1.3%.
Eveler said there have been no issues reported at either early voting site. In fact, her office has cut down on the number of staffers at each site because of the slow traffic during the first week of early voting.
She said the reason for lower-than-expected turnout up to now could be a result of the number of candidates in the race for mayor and the six City Council districts.
“Given the number of candidates that are running, we do sometimes see that people wait longer to make their decisions as they wait for candidate forums” as well as more information in the MDJ, Eveler said.
However, state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, who was an opponent of Mableton cityhood and remains an advocate in the General Assembly for residents calling to de-annex parts of the city, said he was not at all surprised.
“A lot of people don’t know they live in the city,” Wilkerson said. “The largest city in Cobb County was created without any input from the community, so people are just learning about it and so the low turnout is expected.”
Wilkerson added that there are many people in parts of unincorporated Marietta, Smyrna, Austell and Powder Springs, especially residents 70 and older with little to no internet access, who did not see their inclusion within the city boundaries coming.
Reggie Ewing and his son, Daniel, live around the corner from the Mable House Arts Center and voted there just before 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Reggie Ewing said zoning was important to him, and that he hopes the new city’s leadership can rein in some of the townhome development happening in Mableton.
The senior Ewing, a cityhood supporter, said he was surprised to hear people did not know about Mableton cityhood after various town halls held in the area over the past couple of years focused on the issue.
However, he echoed Wilkerson in saying he was concerned “about folks who were not in the Mableton area that were pulled into it, you know, unincorporated Austell and unincorporated Smyrna.”
Danny Ray was in and out of the polls before 9:30 a.m., telling the MDJ he felt blindsided by the Mableton cityhood question in November’s general election and that he “didn’t want the city to start with.”
For that reason, he voted for candidates endorsed by a group calling for parts of Mableton to de-annex from the rest of the city.
“I think it just brings corruption, we don’t need it,” Ray said of the city.
Ray is also worried Mableton will bring new taxes and add to his property taxes, which he said are already high enough.
Chris Ward voted early Friday and said he was “beyond livid” he had purchased a house in Smyrna less than five years ago, only to then be included in the Mableton boundaries.
He rattled off a litany of concerns, including increased taxes and franchise fees and reduced home values, that he associates with the new city.
“I don’t want to pay more taxes,” Ward said. “They don’t even have municipal buildings, the way I understand it, in Mableton. Why do I got to pay for those once we get in?”
Early voting runs Monday through Friday until March 17 at the South Cobb Community Center (620 Lions Club Drive, Mableton) and Mable House Arts Center (5239 Floyd Road, Mableton). Polls will be open during the week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at both locations on Saturday, March 4 and Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city of Mableton, comprising the southernmost portion of Cobb County, will offer four services — zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation and sanitation — to roughly 77,500 people between Austell and Smyrna, making it Cobb’s seventh and largest city.
Residents in the city limits voted to incorporate in the Nov. 8 general election, when cityhood was approved with 13,191 votes, or 53%, to 11,694 votes, or 47%.
