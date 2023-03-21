Cheryl Davis
TJ Ferguson
Two candidates advanced to an April 18 runoff in the District 5 race for Mableton’s City Council, according to unofficial results from Cobb elections.
With 100% of precincts reporting, TJ Ferguson led the four-way race with 443 votes (41%), followed by Cheryl Davis, with 343 votes (32%).
No candidate cleared the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff.
Stephanie Joy Loose came in third with 194 votes (18%), followed by Chijioke Ebbis, with 99 votes (9%).
District 5 comprises the west central part of the new city, along the border with Austell. It includes the South Cobb Library and South Cobb High School.
Ferguson works in information technology sales and Davis works for the state government.
Davis was endorsed by the De-Annexation from Mableton movement, which is pushing for areas that voted against incorporation last fall to be allowed to leave the city.
Results are unofficial until certified by the Cobb elections board, which will meet Monday, March 27.
