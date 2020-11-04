The fate of Cobb's 21-member legislative delegation remains uncertain the day after Election Day with 15,000 absentee votes yet to be counted.
In the delegation’s tightest race, Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, was holding his seat by 676 votes against Democrat Kyle Rinaudo. Setzler had 51.17% of the vote, with 14,832 votes, and Rinaudo had 14,156.
In another competitive race, state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, received 15,438 votes or 51.3 percent over Democrat Luisa Wakeman's 14,658.
Cooper declared victory on Facebook Wednesday morning.
"We are very proud of our honest and successful campaign — this victory would not have been possible without the support of Georgians like YOU," she said. "I'm grateful for every individual who volunteered to spread our message and to every voter who cast a ballot in this year’s General Election. I look forward to continuing in service for our great district in the State House."
Rep. Don Parsons, R-north Cobb, held a 1,566 vote lead over his Democratic challenger, Connie Di Cicco, with 52.5% of the vote. Parsons had 16,424 votes, while Di Cicco had 14,858.
Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, was holding a nearly 2,000-vote lead over her Republican challenger, Rose Wing. Williams had 15,130 votes, or 53.44% of the vote, compared to Wing’s 13,183. Williams said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that she was “confident” in a victory.
“It is an honor to be re-elected to serve the people of House District 37,” she said, thanking volunteers and donors, as well as Wing for running an “honorable” race. “I look forward to continuing the fight for all my constituents. We are in this together!”
Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, was leading with 55.42% of the vote, or 18,584 total votes His Democratic opponent, Sara Tindall Ghazal, had 14,949. The district includes portions of Fulton County, which had not fully reported results for all of its in-person precincts.
Rep. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, was leading by over 14,000 votes against Democratic challenger Christine Triebsch. Kirkpatrick had 60,849 votes, 56.56% of the vote, compared to Triebsch’s 46,730. This district also includes portions of Fulton.
Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, was holding a lead over Democratic challenger Priscilla Smith with 56.67% of the vote. Reeves had 16,437 votes, and Smith had 12,569. Reeves declared victory Wednesday morning on social media, saying he was “proud of the results” and he and his team had worked hard after his seat was identified as one targeted by Democrats to flip.
“Getting on the ground and talking to your constituents keeps you in touch with them. And for having to fight to hold the seat, I will (be) a better servant to the people I represent,” Reeves said in a Facebook post.
Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, was holding a lead with 57.68%, or 58,768 votes, and Democratic challenger Vanessa Parker had 43,127.
Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, was leading with 58.09% of the vote, or 19,561 votes, compared to Republican challenger Taryn Bowman with 14,111 votes.
Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Sandy Springs, whose seat also includes portions of Fulton, had a large margin over her opponent with 55,622 votes, or 61.16%, compared to Republican challenger Harrison Lance, who had 35,321 votes.
Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, was easily leading over Democratic challenger Caroline Holko. Carson had 21,332 votes, or 61.94%, while Holko had 13,108.
Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, had nearly twice the votes as Democratic challenger James Ryner with 24,021 votes, or 65.5%. Ryner had 12,651.
Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, who represents part of north Cobb, had over 70% of the votes in his district with 66,227 votes, compared to Democratic challenger Travis Johnson with 28,101 votes.
Rep. Michael Smith, D-Marietta, had 14,261 votes, or 71.6%, compared to Republican challenger Stephen George’s 5,656.
Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, had an overwhelming lead with 82.36% of the vote, or 19,664 votes compared to Republican challenger Jim Hickey’s 4,211.
The following candidates won their seats without opposition, with numbers as of Wednesday morning:
- Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta had 63,233 votes.
- Sen. Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, had 71,445 votes.
- Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, had 23,872 votes.
- Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, had 16,338 votes.
- Sheila Jones, D-Atlanta, had 21,772 votes.
- Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, had 21,799 votes.
Results do not include all absentee ballots, provisional ballots and overseas ballots postmarked by Election Day. The Cobb Board of Elections is expected to certify official results on Nov. 13.
