MABLETON — Voters arrived at the polls on Election Day Tuesday to decide who will be their new mayor and City Council members.
"Everything is going well," Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the MDJ Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a pretty quiet, good day. No issues so far."
Eveler said there are about 47,200 registered voters in Mableton. Of those, 2,511 people voted early, and over 1,600 have voted as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. There are around 77,500 residents living in the new city.
With no lines, voters at the South Cobb Library didn't have to spend much time waiting to cast their ballots when the MDJ stopped by Tuesday morning.
Monica Lingenfelter walked outside of the library hoping she made good choices.
"I just pray I made the right decisions," Lingenfelter said. "I hope the right person is chosen to represent the city, and that Mableton can be better for all of us who live here."
Uccitly Caballero said top of her mind was zoning laws and how nature is cared for.
"We're growing so fast, I'm worried about protecting our beautiful natural resources," she said.
A.J. Landers, who voted against cityhood last fall, said she has "lived here all my married life, and I don't want to pay more taxes."
Most voters interviewed by the MDJ said they felt cityhood was a good idea.
"I feel it's a good step for Mableton," Steven Chen said. "It's definitely a good thing."
Tamara Cabarris was excited for the possibilities.
"I love it," Cabarris said. "It's something that is needed. It will help more people and the things that can be done to help growth."
Michael and Felicia Kaplan, who moved to Mableton from Los Angeles a year ago, weren't really sure what to think about cityhood.
"Kind of torn, also a little indifferent," Michael Kaplan said. "They haven't really explained much, for example, when will my address say Mableton instead of Marietta?"
Tamesha Walker said she thinks cityhood is "phenomenal, a necessary change for the good."
Michael Jett echoed Walker.
"I think it's going to be a good thing for Mableton," Jett said.
Valerie Miller was not for cityhood at first, but has to accept it now.
"I think it will be good if the city can improve how things look, like what Smyrna did," Miller said.
Longtime resident Natalie Ellington has lived in Mableton for over 30 years.
"I really haven't had many issues while living here," Ellington said. "I hope there are no outrageous new taxes, and that whoever wins shows concerns for all residents as the city continues to grow."
As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m., Eveler said they are eligible to vote.
