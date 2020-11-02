The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced an emergency poll location change for the Tuesday General Election.
Due to storm damage at the Elizabeth 05 precinct facility in east Cobb, voters will be asked to go to a different location on Tuesday.
The Elizabeth 05 Precinct is changing from Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 2825 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2922 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
All voters heading to the polls on Tuesday are advised to visit the state’s “My Voter Page” at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do before heading out as there have been many precinct adjustments in recent years.
