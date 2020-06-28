The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration has scheduled a special meeting 4 p.m. Monday, in case there are new results in the contested House District 35 Democratic race.
Ballots are being recounted in 13 of 144 precincts in the district, which is currently held by state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth.
In the Democratic primary for Setzler’s seat, Lisa Campbell received 2,751 votes, Kyle Rinaudo received 2,033 and Elizabeth Webster received 2,014, prompting a runoff between Campbell and Rinaudo.
Webster requested the recount, arguing there were only 19 votes, or .28%, between her and Rinaudo. Losing candidates may request a recount when their votes are within one-half of 1% of a winning candidate.
Elections staff will complete the recount Monday morning, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the MDJ. The 4 p.m. Monday meeting will be at the main elections office, 736 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta, where the board will recertify the results if they are different.. If the results are the same after the recount, the special meeting will be canceled.
