Tuesday is Election Day in the new city of Mableton. Voters will decide who will fill the seats of mayor and the six-member City Council.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close 7 p.m.
In three weeks of early voting, 2,632 people cast ballots in the election, with 2,518 voting in-person and 114 by mail.
Last November, voters in a large swath of south Cobb approved the creation of the new city. The result — 53% yes votes (13,191) and 46% no votes (11,694) meant the creation of Cobb’s seventh and largest city.
Now, Mableton’s roughly 47,200 active registered voters are tasked with choosing those who will lead the fledgling city.
Per the city charter, candidates must win a majority (more than 50% of the vote) to be elected. Several races have attracted more than two candidates, creating the potential for an April 18 runoff election.
Mableton’s mayor and council will govern roughly 77,500 residents.
Terms for the first council will be staggered with three members (Districts 2, 4 and 6) serving from March 2023-December 2025, while the mayor and other three (Districts 1, 3 and 5) will serve from March 2023-December 2027. All members of successive councils will serve four-year terms, and no elected officials in Mableton will be permitted to serve more than three consecutive terms.
More information about the election, including a sample ballot and interactive map of the new city of Mableton, can be found on the Cobb Elections website.
