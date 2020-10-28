Due to issues with the facility in Precinct Kennesaw 1A, voters will be directed to vote at a new location.
Precinct Kennesaw 1A has been moved from Influencers Church Kennesaw at 1455 Ben King Road in Kennesaw to Kennesaw First Baptist Church at 2958 North Main Street in Kennesaw.
There have been other precinct changes in recent months. All voters are advised to check the "My Voter" page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to double-check their precinct before heading to the polls on Nov. 3.
