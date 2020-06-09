MARIETTA — Election Day in Cobb began with reports of some voting precincts struggling with technical issues, setting up machines late or experiencing long delays amid safety measures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Cobb and state elections officials warned that delays could be expected as polling places space people 6 feet apart, take time to clean voting areas and use fewer voting machines to limit capacity. But some voters expressed their frustration with non-COVID-19-related problems to the MDJ.
Angela Glover, who lives in the Worthington Oaks subdivision in Powder Springs and serves as its homeowners association president, said she waited three hours to vote at the Austell Community Center on Joe Jerkins Boulevard despite having arrived at about 6:40 a.m., 20 minutes before doors were to open.
Glover said doors to the polling location did not open on time, and once they did, only two machines were set up. Even still, those two machines were malfunctioning and could not be used, she said.
"The supervisor was calling to find out how to do provisional voting, because apparently there's a whole other process," she said, adding that some voters were forced to cast provisional ballots. "After about three hours, I finally got inside and they had six of the machines working."
Glover said she'd been voting at the Austell precinct for years but had never encountered such a scenario. She said she contacted Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons, who said he'd "look into it," and also submitted a complaint after receiving instructions from representatives of Fair Fight Action, an organization created by Stacey Abrams to address voter suppression.
"Hopefully those measures helped to put some pressure on getting the site up and running three hours later," she said.
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler did not respond to requests for comment, but Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt sent an emailed message to multiple media outlets.
Cavitt said several precincts would likely stay open after 7 p.m., "after they had varying issues getting the polls open and running at 7 a.m."
Keeping the precincts open late is a request that must come before a judge, Cavitt said. Late in the afternoon, that request was granted by Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard, and 19 polling locations were approved for closures at 8 p.m.
Anyone in line at 8 p.m. at the 19 locations will be permitted to vote.
The locations are as follows:
- Addison 01: Legacy Church, 1040 Blackwell Road, Marietta
- Austell 1A: Austell Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard, Austell
- Bells Ferry 04: Shiloh Hills Baptist Church, 75 Hawkins Store Road, Kennesaw
- Clarkdale 01: Luke Garrett Middle School, 5235 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Austell
- Cooper 01: Cooper Middle School, 4605 Ewing Road, Austell
- Eastside 02: Eastside Baptist Church, 2450 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- Elizabeth 01: Cobb EMC 1000 EMC Parkway, Marietta
- Elizabeth 03: Piedmont Road Church of Christ, 1630 Piedmont Road, Marietta
- Mableton 01: South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton
- Oregon 04: Hollydale Methodist Church, 2364 Powder Springs Road, Marietta
- Oregon 05: Macland Baptist Church, 3732 Macland Road, Powder Springs
- Palmer 01: Calvary Chapel Woodstock, 50 Shallowford Road, Kennesaw
- Powder Springs 1A: The George E. Ford Center, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs
- Powder Springs 2A: Ron Anderson Building, 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs
- Powder Springs 3A: First Baptist Church Powder Springs, 4330 North Avenue, Powder Springs
- Riverside 01: Riverside Intermediate (2-5) School, 285 South Gordon Road, Mableton
- Sewell Mill 03: Grace Marietta, 675 Holt Road, Marietta
- Sope Creek 02: Sope Creek Elementary School, 3320 Paper Mill Road, Marietta
- Sweetwater 02: Presbyterian Village, 2000 East-West Connector, Austell
Despite the reports of hourslong wait times at some precincts, Cavitt said waits had been "smaller than expected," and many precincts reported "no waiting for those coming to vote."
"We have not had any systemic issues, there have been problems that include; slower than expected setup, internet issues at polling locations, and minor equipment problems," he said.
Crystal Henderson and her son Chris Henderson, a first-time voter, voted at the precinct at Noonday Baptist Church in north Cobb and said the process went smoothly. Crystal Henderson did say, however, that her daughter reported showing up to the location earlier in the day to find it closed.
