Early voting for the Aug. 11 primary and nonpartisan runoff begins Monday at the main office of Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration.
Four other polling locations, the North Cobb Senior Center, the West Cobb Senior Center, the Riverside EpiCenter and the East Cobb Government Service Center, will be open for advance voting Aug. 3-7.
Cobb County runoffs to be decided in the Aug. 11 election include county commission primaries for Cobb Commission District 4, to succeed Lisa Cupid, and Cobb Commission District 2, to succeed Bob Ott, and nonpartisan judicial elections: a Superior Court race between Jason Marbutt and Greg Shenton for retiring Judge Steve Schuster's seat and a state court race between Trina Griffiths and Diana Simmons to succeed retiring Judge Toby Prodgers.
According to the local elections office, voters should expect lines and should practice social distancing when voting in-person. Those who want to vote by mail can use an absentee application on the elections office website or call 770-528-2581.
Early voting locations
Cobb Elections and Registration Office, 736 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 20-Aug. 7
9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, July 25 and Aug. 1
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S Main St., Acworth
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7
Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7
East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7
West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7
There is no voting on Sundays, Aug. 8, or Aug. 10.
On Election Day, Aug. 11, polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters must go to their assigned polling locations. For more information, including voters' eligibility and a sample ballot, visit the Secretary of State's "My Voter Page."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.