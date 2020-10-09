In-person voters can cast their ballots as early as 7 a.m. Monday in Cobb County.
Early voting starts Monday and lasts through Oct. 30.
Because this November is a presidential election, early voting locations are expected to be busy and could have long lines, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the MDJ. She recommended voters check wait times at their polling locations on the elections department's website.
There are 11 locations in Cobb where residents can cast a ballot early. They are:
Cobb County Elections & Registration
736 Whitlock Ave
Marietta, GA 30064
Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17th and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Art Place-Blackbox Theatre
3330 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, GA 30066
Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:
7a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Road
Marietta, GA 30068
Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
South Cobb Regional Library
805 Clay Road
Mableton, GA 30126
Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ward Recreation Center
4845 Dallas Hwy
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
North Cobb Senior Center
3900 S Main St.
Acworth, GA 30101
Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Drive
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Monday - Friday, Oct. 19-30
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ron Anderson Recreation Center
3820 Macedonia Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Monday - Friday, Oct. 19-30
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Smyrna Community Center
200 Village Green Cir. SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As of Friday, about 160,000 absentee ballots have been issued to Cobb voters, and about 30,000 have been returned to elections officials, Eveler said.
Those who want to vote absentee have until Oct. 30 to request an absentee ballot, which can be done through Cobb Elections or through the Georgia Secretary of State website at www.sos.ga.gov. Absentee ballots can be mailed to the Cobb elections office or delivered to one of 16 drop boxes in the county now through the Nov. 3 election, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. For a full list of drop box locations and other information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/elections.
