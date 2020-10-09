Cobb Elections Marietta voting
Buy Now

In this file photo, voters use voting machines at the Whitlock Avenue Cobb County government building on Tuesday, July 21.

 File/Ryan Kolakowski

In-person voters can cast their ballots as early as 7 a.m. Monday in Cobb County. 

Early voting starts Monday and lasts through Oct. 30.

Because this November is a presidential election, early voting locations are expected to be busy and could have long lines, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the MDJ. She recommended voters check wait times at their polling locations on the elections department's website.

There are 11 locations in Cobb where residents can cast a ballot early. They are:

Cobb County Elections & Registration

736 Whitlock Ave

Marietta, GA 30064

Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-30:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17th and Oct. 24:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Cobb Regional Library

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW

Kennesaw, GA 30152

Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Art Place-Blackbox Theatre

3330 Sandy Plains Road

Marietta, GA 30066

Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:

7a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Cobb Government Service Center

4400 Lower Roswell Road

Marietta, GA 30068

Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, GA 30168

Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Cobb Regional Library

805 Clay Road

Mableton, GA 30126

Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ward Recreation Center

4845 Dallas Hwy

Powder Springs, GA 30127

Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Cobb Senior Center

3900 S Main St.

Acworth, GA 30101

Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ben Robertson Community Center

2753 Watts Drive

Kennesaw, GA 30144

Monday - Friday, Oct. 19-30

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ron Anderson Recreation Center

3820 Macedonia Road

Powder Springs, GA 30127

Monday - Friday, Oct. 19-30

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smyrna Community Center

200 Village Green Cir. SE

Smyrna, GA 30080

Monday - Friday, Oct. 12-30:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As of Friday, about 160,000 absentee ballots have been issued to Cobb voters, and about 30,000 have been returned to elections officials, Eveler said.

Those who want to vote absentee have until Oct. 30 to request an absentee ballot, which can be done through Cobb Elections or through the Georgia Secretary of State website at www.sos.ga.gov. Absentee ballots can be mailed to the Cobb elections office or delivered to one of 16 drop boxes in the county now through the Nov. 3 election, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. For a full list of drop box locations and other information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/elections.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.