MARIETTA — More than 142,000 Cobb residents have cast ballots in the 2020 general election, either in-person or submitted by mail, surpassing turnout from the early days of advanced voting four years ago.
That’s nearly four times as many votes as had been submitted by the same time four years ago, according to figures from Cobb County elections officials.
In all, 142,143 Cobb ballots were cast as of Monday. In 2016, in the same time during early voting, 36,191 residents had cast ballots in-person or by mail.
Even with continued high turnout, the early voting process is going more smoothly for those waiting at Cobb precincts this week than last week. Local elections officials credit the state with fixing a check-in system that was causing bottlenecks in lines.
“Lines are generally under an hour most of the day at the majority of locations. Now that the State system has improved, we are processing voters through much faster,” Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the MDJ in an email.
At the Cobb County Elections Office in Marietta, officials estimated wait times were two hours a little after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Later that afternoon, the wait decreased to about an hour.
Most early voting locations were estimated to be an hour or less Tuesday afternoon; Riverside EpiCenter and Ward Recreation Center were estimated at 30 and 40 minutes, respectively.
Statewide, voters are breaking records in absentee mail-in voting and in-person voting, according to the Georgia secretary of state’s office. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 1,887,148 ballots had been cast statewide, over twice the 820,766 votes cast as of polls closing Oct. 25, 2016.
Voters in line at the county’s main elections office on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta said they felt better about the process than what they had heard about the first few days.
“I saw a couple of days ago, when it first opened, people waited about six hours, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. It wasn’t that bad,” said Ashley Redieck, an interior designer from Kennesaw.
She said it was important to vote, particularly in the presidential and U.S. House and Senate elections, because “it’s a very divided time in our country.
“Everyone should use their power, their voice to vote, especially this year,” she said.
Lakeitha Evans of Marietta, a makeup artist specializing in eyelashes, agreed.
“I don’t think it’s as bad this week,” she said from near the halfway point of the line after waiting for about 30 minutes.
Early voting is open through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3, and voters on that day must go to their assigned polling precincts. For more information about Cobb County early voting, visit www.cobbcounty.org/elections. For personalized voter information, including your precinct for Election Day, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
