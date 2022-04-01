Friday was the last day of early voting in the special election to replace state Rep. Matt Dollar for the old House District 45 boundaries.
As of Thursday, just over 2,000 voters, out of 39,383 eligible residents, had shown up to the polls or returned an absentee ballot.
Dollar represented east Cobb before he resigned to take a job as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia.
Early voting for the special election ran from Monday, March 14, to April 1, at the Cobb elections office off Whitlock Avenue and the East Cobb Government Center.
Election Day for the special election is Tuesday, and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters can find out if they are eligible to vote in the special election on election day by contacting the Cobb County Elections Main Office at (770) 528-2581, or by using the search tool here: www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/election-day.
Candidates running in the special election to replace Dollar are Republicans Pamela Alayon, Mitchell Kaye and Darryl Wilson, and Democrat Dustin McCormick.
The winner will serve out the rest of Dollar’s term through the end of the year, under the current boundaries of House District 45. On May 24, a separate primary election will be held for the full 2023-24 term in the seat, under the new boundaries drawn in the legislative redistricting process.
Early voting for the May 24 primary election will run from May 2-20.
