A voter walks past the main Cobb elections office in Marietta during early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Early voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff election kicks off Saturday in Cobb County.
Georgia voters will choose between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
In the Nov. 8 election, Warnock finished ahead of Walker but did not win more than 50%, sending the race to a runoff.
In the first round of voting, Warnock garnered 49.44% to Walker’s 48.49%, with Libertarian Chase Oliver picking up 2.07%.
Cobb is one of at least two dozen counties offering early voting Saturday, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Cobb is offering early voting from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at five locations:
On Sunday, Cobb is offering early voting from noon to 5 p.m. at those same five same locations, plus the Smyrna Community Center at 200 Village Green Circle.
Early voting continues next week, Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at a dozen locations. Friday is the last day of early voting.
In addition to the six aforementioned sites, early voting is also available next week at the following locations:
Monday, Nov. 28 is the last day to request an absentee ballot from Cobb Elections. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the elections office by the close of polls at 7 p.m. on Election Day.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/elections.
