Monday is the first day of early voting in five of Cobb County’s six cities for the Nov. 5 municipal elections. Cobb voters will be have the chance to be among the first in the state to use new hand-marked ballots.
Residents of Smyrna, Kennesaw, Powder Springs, Acworth and Austell are set to elect mayors and city council members, while Marietta residents will sit this election out. There are no open seats in Marietta this year.
Acworth is managing its own municipal elections this year using its existing paper ballot system.
In the other four cities, voters will receive a pre-printed paper ballot similar to the ones currently used for absentee voting. Voters will fill out the ballot by hand in a privacy booth, then run it through a scanning machine.
Cobb County volunteered to test pilot the new ballots after U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg directed Georgia Secretary of State Brian Raffensperger to roll the system out in at least one jurisdiction for the Nov. 5 election. The same kind of paper ballot system will be used statewide if Georgia’s new electronic voting machine system is not online by the March 24, 2020, presidential primaries.
In Acworth, residents can vote early this Monday through Friday, Nov. 1, in the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 4415 Senator Russell Ave., during normal business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For everyone else, early voting opens Monday at the Cobb Elections main office at 736 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta and runs weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Nov. 1 the final day to cast an early ballot.
More early polling locations will open across the county on Oct. 28 and stay open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 1. They are:
♦ In Austell, the Austell Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd.
♦ In Kennesaw, the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive.
♦ In Powder Springs, the Community Development Building, 4488 Pineview Drive.
♦ In Smyrna, the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle.
There will be no advance voting Monday, Nov. 4.
If you miss early voting, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. If you cast your ballot on Election Day, it must be at your assigned polling location, which you can find online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Don’t forget your ID.
